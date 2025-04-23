Vang: Stars, stripes and side-eye abroad

He wants Americans to be scared. Isolated. Huddled in front of our televisions, bingeing outrage and pretending that the Mona Lisa isn’t real or relevant. He wants us to believe the world is a threat. That everywhere beyond our borders is chaos, violence and weird cheeses. That our ignorance is our safety blanket. That we should stay home, be fearful of our neighbors across the border like Canada until we are also scared of our neighbors across the street.