Vang: Stars, stripes and side-eye abroad

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
It’s that time of year where I’m plotting the family’s summer calendar like it’s the Normandy invasion. Camps, tutoring, travel. It’s all laid out in text messages and shared Google calendars with the deep, eternal hope that my three kids won’t spend their entire summer break glued to screens like caffeinated garden gnomes.
But there’s one part of this ritual that’s giving me palpitations this year: international travel. Not because of the usual logistical chaos — passports, exchange rates, that one child who packed six hoodies for a desert climate — but because of a creeping dread I’ve never felt quite so intensely before: the fear that the world hates us now. Meaning, they don’t want us as tourists in their countries.
Not “us” as in my Vang family, per se — we’re charming in that Midwestern, Hmong kind of way, which means we’re only moderately loud in restaurants — but “us” as in people from President Donald Trump’s America. The big, bold, McDonald’s-scented collective that apparently now hates Canada, but loves Russia. Which has made me wonder, if the world really hates Trump’s version of us, maybe I should just stay put in the good ol’ U.S. of A. where the fries are familiar and nobody glares when I ask for ketchup.
As an American who’s been to over 50 countries, I used to take pride in being a cultural ambassador. I’ve gobbled vegemite sandwiches to the wonderment of Australians, gotten lost, then found in Hong Kong subways, and mangled French verbs with enough flair to make new friends in Parisian cafes. Through all these experiences, I have always made a point to tell the people I’ve met around the world how lucky I am to have grown up in Minnesota.
But lately? I worry the global Yelp review of America has plummeted to one lonely, greasy star. It’s a rating that is well deserved because of our president. Every day he creates fresh diplomatic dumpster fires. Whether it is his tariffs, his bullying of leaders or his withdrawal from climate change agreements, the world hates us now except for Russia, North Korea and random despotic countries.
I have two friends with dual citizenship, and they are now exclusively using their other passports. Another friend is stitching little Canadian flags onto her kids’ travel backpacks — not because they’re Canadian, but because saying “sorry” a lot and loving maple syrup is more palatable than, say, explaining Ron DeSantis’ war with Mickey Mouse.