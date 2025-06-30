Are you ready for ‘The Great Gatsby,’ but he’s a woman?

Perhaps because it’s the 100th anniversary of the novel and perhaps because it’s in the public domain and anyone who wants to borrow from it can do so without impunity, there is a great deal of “Great Gatsby” right now. The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library scheduled a year of events, including this month’s walking tours of St. Paul Fitzgerald sites, and 2025 already has seen both a new biography of the author and a novel in which a hitherto-unknown Jay Gatsby sister solves a murder (a couple years ago, there were Minnesota artist K. Woodman-Maynard’s graphic novel version and local writer John Gaspard’s “The Greyhound & Gatsby,” telling the tale from a dog’s perspective).