That Christie book is an early clue that “Gatsby Gambit” is peeling off in a different direction from Fitzgerald’s original. “Gambit” is dissimilar from Christie in several ways — Anderson-Wheeler is not as scrupulous about giving us the clues we need to solve the mystery — but its setting is classic Christie: a remote mansion, stuffed with wealthy people who have so many motives to kill each other that it’s surprising anyone makes it out alive.