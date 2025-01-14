“You really are stepping back in time on the tour because the neighborhood is so well preserved. Obviously, things have changed but I like to say if we could magically time-travel Fitzgerald to the present day, he’d recognize the neighborhood,” said Taylor. Sites visited include the former home of the St. Paul Academy, where the writer attended school; the University Club, where Fitzgerald socialized; the house where he wrote his first novel, “This Side of Paradise,” and an apartment building where he lived with wife Zelda. “You do get a sense of what it was like for him to grow up here, and I’d like for people to learn more about his life and how St. Paul influenced him, as a person and as a writer,” Taylor said.