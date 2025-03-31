Books

Review: ‘A Man of Two Faces’ author’s essays are about being an ‘other’

Nonfiction: Viet Thanh Nguyen’s “To Save and to Destroy” grew out of a series of lectures at Harvard.

By May-lee Chai

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 4:00PM
photo of author Viet Thanh Nguyen
Viet Thanh Nguyen (Hopper Stone/Harvard U Press)

“These [essays], carried out as both criticism and autobiography, are my attempt to think through what it means to write and read from the position of an other, which is for me the starting point of an ethical and political art.”

That’s Viet Thanh Nguyen, writing in his latest collection, “To Save and to Destroy: Writing as an Other.” The book originated as six lectures that the Pulitzer Prize winner gave for the prestigious Charles Eliot Norton Lectures series at Harvard University in 2023 and 2024.

Organized into six topics — “On the Double, or Inauthenticity”; “On Speaking for an Other”; “On Palestine and Asia”; “On Crossing Borders”; “On Being Minor”; and “On the Joy of Otherness” — Nguyen explores works of literature that he has found most useful and inspirational in helping him define his worldview, his political and literary aesthetics.

Nguyen also is a professor at the University of Southern California. He offers erudite interpretations of time-honored authors of English literature from William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and the Brontës to 20th-century and 21st-century writers, including Aimé Césaire, Ralph Ellison, Edward P. Jones, Maxine Hong Kingston, Arundhati Roy and Edward Said.

Literary scholars and students will find much to digest, particularly in the way Nguyen threads the idea of “the other” as both a literary trope and a lens from which to interpret the world.

As a refugee himself, Nguyen — who was born in Vietnam — has been outspoken in his solidarity with other marginalized communities that have been subjected to war and institutional violence.

By writing through the lens of “the other,” he continues to make the case for a more “expansive solidarity,” particularly in the case of Palestinians.

“Through self-defense, we seek inclusion into a larger community that has excluded us, such as a nation,” Nguyen writes. “But if we succeed in gaining entry, we may forget who still remains excluded as an other, and whether we, the included, now participate and profit from the mistreatment of others.”

Fans of his fiction, including his Pulitzer-winning novel “The Sympathizer” (adapted as an HBO series), its sequel “The Committed” and his acclaimed collection of short stories, “The Refugees,” as well as his memoir, “A Man of Two Faces,” will be moved by the poignant family stories that Nguyen intersperses throughout the essays. In these anecdotes, Nguyen’s prodigious skills as a storyteller come to the fore.

He recalls how an armed man followed his parents home from their grocery store and held the family at gunpoint. Nguyen’s mother ran screaming from the house. When the gunman chased after her, Nguyen notes that his father quickly slammed the door behind them, locking both the man and Nguyen’s mother outside.

cover of To Save and to Destroy features an image of author Viet Thanh Nguyen
To Save and to Destroy (Harvard U Press)

Nguyen often leavens his tales with self-deprecating humor. “I had told my parents I was going to become a doctor. Really, they said? An English doctor, I said. Their faces fell,” he laments. “How could I explain to my parents that I loved reading Jane Austen and the Romantics”?

Related Coverage

No Section

Talking Volumes author Viet Thanh Nguyen will rip your heart out with his latest memoir

No Section

Review: Talking Volumes writer Viet Thanh Nguyen says he's 'A Man of Two Faces'

Now, in “To Save and to Destroy," Nguyen succeeds in explaining to the world exactly where that love of reading has led him.

May-lee Chai is the author of “Tomorrow in Shanghai & Other Stories” and “Useful Phrases for Immigrants,” winner of an American Book Award.

To Save and to Destroy: Writing as an Other

By: Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Publisher: Harvard University Press, 106 pages.

about the writer

about the writer

May-lee Chai

See Moreicon

More from Books

See More

Books

Review: Whodunit in ‘Perspective(s)‘? Would you believe Michelangelo?

Cory Oldweiler
FILE - In this April 16, 2005 file photo, tables and chairs line the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in preparation for the conclave. Five centuries after Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes were inaugurated at the Sistine Chapel, at least 10,000 people visit the site each day, raising concerns about temperature, dust and humidity affecting the famed art. But a Vatican Museums official said in the Vatican newspaper Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012 that there are no plans to try to limit tourists' access.

Fiction: Laurent Binet creates an intelligent murder mystery set in Florence, Italy, during the height of the Renaissance.

Books

Review: ‘A Man of Two Faces’ author’s essays are about being an ‘other’

May-lee Chai
photo of author Viet Thanh Nguyen

Books

4 novels of murder, set in the picturesque beauty of national parks

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah.