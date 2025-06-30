Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves, Wild, Twins and Lynx

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which started with the Twins dropping the last two games of their series in Detroit. As the Twins tread water, Reusse wants to know when they are going to have a true phenom step up.
Plus the Wolves retained Naz Reid and Julius Randle but might have more up their sleeve. And the Wild finally have money to spend, but are there any players out there to get?
And the Lynx keep on winning. Will they get to face Caitlin Clark on Tuesday?
