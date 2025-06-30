Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Wolves, Wild, Twins and Lynx

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which started with the Twins dropping the last two games of their series in Detroit. As the Twins tread water, Reusse wants to know when they are going to have a true phenom step up.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 1:17PM
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Chris Paddack throws during the first inning of Sunday's loss to the Tigers. (Jose Juarez/The Associated Press)

Plus the Wolves retained Naz Reid and Julius Randle but might have more up their sleeve. And the Wild finally have money to spend, but are there any players out there to get?

And the Lynx keep on winning. Will they get to face Caitlin Clark on Tuesday?

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

