Yuen: Rediscover table tennis — and prepare to be humbled

Even if you think you’re pretty good at table tennis, chances are you will get dusted by any of the players who spend their Saturday mornings battling across the tables in a Korean church basement in Brooklyn Park.
Or maybe that’s just me.
Table tennis was my dad’s sport. We regularly duked it out on family game night (when our pingpong table wasn’t used to hang laundry). All these years I thought I was better than average, until I stopped by a session hosted by the Northwest Table Tennis Club.
The weekly gatherings attract a mishmash of working professionals and retirees from various walks of life, including immigrants who picked up their first racquets in other parts of the world. A truck driver from Nigeria. A medical-device engineer from the former Soviet Union. Heck, even an aerial acrobat from Mongolia.
Oleg Mosesov, the engineer, grew up playing table tennis on his family’s kitchen table. When I lamented that my skills were no match for the present company, he understood. It’s similar to when Americans tell Russians that they know how to play chess.
“You can’t play chess,” Mosesov says. “You know how to move figures.”
Club organizers paired me with Peter Li, a native of Xiamen, China, who works as a manufacturing engineer in the Twin Cities. It had been a while since I was handed a table tennis racquet. It felt comically small; these days I’m much more accustomed to gripping a pickleball paddle. Li served, and I whiffed the first few.
But once I got my rhythm, Li fed me some easy high ones.