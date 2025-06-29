Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

''The whole secret of this game, I think, is being able to read the horse: Read what he needs, what he doesn't need, what he can't do, what he can do,'' Lukas said in May before his 34th and final Preakness Stakes. ''That's the whole key. Everybody's got the blacksmith, everybody's got to the same bed available, the feed man. We all can hire a good jockey. We all can hire a pretty good exercise rider if we've got the means, so what the hell is the difference? The horse is the difference and what we do with him in reading him.''