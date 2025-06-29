Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina won't run in 2026 after opposing Trump's bill

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said Sunday he will not seek reelection next year, a day after announcing his opposition to President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts package because of its reductions to health care programs.
His decision will create a political opportunity for Democrats seeking to bolster their numbers in the 2026 midterm elections, opening a seat in a state that has long been a contested battleground. Forgoing a reelection campaign could make Tillis a wild card in a party where few lawmakers are willing to risk Trump's wrath by opposing his agenda or actions in office.
Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate.
Tillis, who would have been up for a third term, said he was proud of his career in public service but acknowledged the difficult political environment for those who buck their party and go it alone.
''In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,'' he said in a lengthy statement.
''Sometimes those bipartisan initiatives got me into trouble with my own party, but I wouldn't have changed a single one."
Trump, in social posts, had berated Tillis for being one of two Republican senators who voted on Saturday night against advancing the massive bill.
The Republican president accused Tillis of seeking publicity with his ''no'' vote and threatened to campaign against him. Trump also accused Tillis off doing nothing to help his constituents after last year's devastating floods.