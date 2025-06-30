Suspect arrested in Duluth fatal stabbing

A suspect was arrested Saturday night after a woman was fatally stabbed in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of N. 27th Avenue West, according to an online post by the Duluth Police Department. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had died from apparent stab wounds.
A man reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. Later Saturday evening, the man was arrested without incident on Interstate 35 in Pine County.
The man and woman knew each other, police said. Police continue to investigate the case.