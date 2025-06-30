Duluth

Suspect arrested in Duluth fatal stabbing

A woman was found by police with multiple stab wounds.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025

A suspect was arrested Saturday night after a woman was fatally stabbed in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Duluth.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 600 block of N. 27th Avenue West, according to an online post by the Duluth Police Department. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had died from apparent stab wounds.

A man reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. Later Saturday evening, the man was arrested without incident on Interstate 35 in Pine County.

The man and woman knew each other, police said. Police continue to investigate the case.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

