Wakesurfers make waves with lakefront owners over boating rules in Twin Cities suburb

Nate Schmitz didn’t realize how seriously residents took wake restrictions on Fish Lake until one morning while out water skiing he was chased down and scolded by a neighbor.
The Maple Grove resident had unknowingly waded into a longstanding debate about when boaters can wakeboard, water ski or wakesurf — an issue rippling across Minnesota and the country.
City officials are reconsidering lake regulations, including morning wake limits on Fish Lake. And they’re getting waves of conflicting feedback.
“Why should the entire public be stripped of their right to use the lake as they see fit because a homeowner wants to stare at a pond while drinking their morning coffee?” Schmitz asked.
Many water sport fans are pushing the city to ease regulations prohibiting wake activity from sunset to 9 a.m., and when Fish Lake’s water level reaches 892 feet above sea level. They argue the limits cater to lakeshore owners and unfairly ban the sports during peak morning hours when the water is calmest.
But several homeowners are fighting for the rules to remain in place. They say increased wake boating has caused erosion on the shoreline and worry about harm to the water quality — after the community spent years working to reduce phosphorus pollution to remove Fish Lake from the state’s impaired waters list in 2024.
“There already is a problem,” homeowner Doug Schon said of the erosion. “If they open this thing up and don’t use that high water marker anymore, wow, the destruction will be crazy.”
Wakesurfing popularity swells
Wakesurfing, where boats create big enough waves for surfers to ride without needing a rope, has exploded in popularity. But it’s also sparked debates over safety, noise and environmental concerns.