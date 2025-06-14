Pickleball noise serves up drama, police calls in Twin Cities suburbs

Dan Mutka tried closing his windows and turning up the TV, but nothing could drown out the maddening thwack reverberating from the pickleball courts near his Maple Grove home.
“I would correlate it to somebody pounding on your roof with a hammer, putting up shingles, day after day after day,” said Mutka, who lives by Fish Lake Woods Park.
The exploding popularity of pickleball has turned into a migraine for some residents living with the high-pitched “pop, pop, pop.” The sport has become a staple of parks and athletic complexes, but it has also sparked noise complaints, neighborhood feuds and lawsuits across the country.
In the Twin Cities, some suburbs including Apple Valley have paid for sound studies, tried to mitigate the noise and removed courts over neighborhood concerns. Most recently in Maple Grove, the commotion led to a ban, a petition pushing back and even two police calls.
Maple Grove this spring repainted courts and posted “PICKLEBALL IS PROHIBITED” signs at Fish Lake Woods Park, explaining the sport would no longer be allowed at the park due to noise disturbances.
It was a welcome development for irritated neighbors. But it sparked major pushback from regular pickleball players, who started a change.org petition to have them reinstated. The spat has gone so far that police were called on residents playing the forbidden game.
“I was shocked it was outright banned,” neighbor John Messerly said. “I know there are lots of people in the neighborhood who use the courts. We needed to make our voices heard.”
Maple Grove officials explored how to reduce sound at the park, where pickleball courts are as close as 70 feet from some homes. Parks and Planning Superintendent Ben Jaszewski said officials debated costly noise barriers and sound studies. But the city ultimately relied on research that recommended against building courts within 200 feet of homes, and using sound abatement strategies within 500 feet.