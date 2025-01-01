Burnsville neighbors say they support more pickleball courts. Just not nearby their beloved lake.

Pickleball players rejoiced when the city authorized the project in October 2022. But work on a comprehensive parks plan brought it to a temporary halt. In the two years since, public and private pickleball courts have cropped up across south and north suburbs. Yet only one facility — six dedicated and two painted courts at Red Oak Park — serves Burnsville residents, even as the sport has skyrocketed in popularity from a retiree pastime to an all-ages pursuit, pickleball player Kraig Kutz said.