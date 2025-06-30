Duluth’s Chloe Johnson first gained notoriety on social media as a seventh-grader playing AAU basketball at the 17-under level.
Constantly striving for ways to improve since then, Johnson, now a sophomore, went from promising middle school sensation in northern Minnesota to being in the conversation for overall No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2028 class.
This summer, the 6-foot Duluth Marshall star was ranked by ESPN as the top point guard and third-best player in the country, the highest rating for a Minnesota native since former Hopkins, Connecticut and now WNBA guard Paige Bueckers was No. 1 in 2020.
“I’m super grateful for it,” Johnson said. “But I feel like that doesn’t define me and who I am as a player. I just want to keep getting better.”
Johnson’s progress pushes on when she can stick to a certain routine. That gets challenging, however, with a hectic schedule that has her traveling across the country with All Iowa Attack’s AAU program. She also competed in Team USA trials in Colorado for the U16 national team in early June.
Last weekend, Johnson played with her All Iowa Attack 17U team in its Summer Sizzle tournament in Waukee, Iowa, which included other Nike EYBL programs.
The previous week, she decided not to rest a sore ankle to play in Minnesota for the last time this summer in the North Tartan Summer Jam, the state’s premier AAU girls tournament.
“There’s a certain routine, pattern and comfort that she has to have the way she’s wired,” Johnson’s trainer and AAU coach Dyami Starks said. “[The last few weeks] were the furthest thing from simple.”