Vang: The viral Lululemon 2-in-1 dress and what it says about today’s expectations for working women

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
The Lululemon 2-in-1 dress is not just a dress. It is a sleek, form-fitting maxi dress masquerading as a casual, “Oh-this-old-thing?” skirt. It retails for $148, which, in today’s economy, is either a steal or a felony depending on whether you’ve recently had to choose between eggs and therapy.
I first saw the dress on TikTok while checking my teen daughters’ accounts. Then it went viral because, apparently, it is the garment for the modern working woman. It’s a dress you can wear to Sunday brunch with your girlfriends and sprint away from a burning building with a family of cats in your arms. After checking it out, I am calling the Lululemon dress/skirt the Swiss Army knife of fashion. Versatile. Functional. Flattering. A miracle.
But what is it, really?
It is metaphor. It is gendered exhaustion sewn into a silk-blended skirt with a hidden tube top. It is a dress designed for the woman who must be a boardroom boss, a children snack-dispenser, an escape artist, a temptress, a nurturer, a strategist, a chauffeur and — let’s be honest — probably also a therapist, although without the licensing or the paycheck.
I tried the dress on. Not literally — I’m not foolish enough to think Lululemon cut this for a body like mine — but emotionally. I tried it on during my children’s volleyball lessons, while shopping online for my father-in-law’s 90th birthday party and while mentally drafting this column and wondering if I had remembered to move the chicken from the freezer to make chicken alfredo for dinner. The dress fits, in theory, because my entire existence has been styled to be just like it: adaptable, supportive and impossible to wrinkle under pressure.
The problem is, I’m tired of being a Swiss Army knife kind of woman.