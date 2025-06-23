Vang: The viral Lululemon 2-in-1 dress and what it says about today’s expectations for working women

I tried the dress on. Not literally — I’m not foolish enough to think Lululemon cut this for a body like mine — but emotionally. I tried it on during my children’s volleyball lessons, while shopping online for my father-in-law’s 90th birthday party and while mentally drafting this column and wondering if I had remembered to move the chicken from the freezer to make chicken alfredo for dinner. The dress fits, in theory, because my entire existence has been styled to be just like it: adaptable, supportive and impossible to wrinkle under pressure.