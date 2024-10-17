After two clutch victories, Gophers need their bye week

Fleck and his Gophers have the first of two byes this week — the other is Nov. 16 — and with it comes a chance to recover, reset and recruit. They enter the break with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 Big Ten mark boosted by a sweep of the California teams. Both Saturday’s result and the 24-17 win over then-No. 11 USC on Oct. 5 required fourth-quarter comebacks. Either game could have pivoted the other way, making for a lost season, but the tape, bubble gum and straw held together just enough against the Trojans and Bruins to re-energize the fan base.