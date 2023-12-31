Vikings and Packers fans can spend New Year’s Eve together at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game

27 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Vikings starting quarterbacks this season in order, left to right: Kirk Cousins, Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, Nick Mullens and Hall again.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Which team will stay alive in the playoff hunt?

46 minutes ago
The Vikings likely need to win their last two games to claim a playoff berth and once again will have to calibrate their offense for a different quarterback.
Matt LaFleur (left) and Kevin O’Connell head into Sunday’s matchup without the quarterbacks they’d prefer.

Souhan: O'Connell, LaFleur head for another lesson on importance of QBs

3:16pm
The Vikings and Packers coaches will send Jaren Hall and Jordan Love into an important game instead of Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.
The Vikings’ turnover problems started in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, when they had three turnovers in the first half.

'Killing us this whole entire year': How turnovers transformed the Vikings season

7:37pm
Coach Kevin O'Connell has been begging his players to hold on to the ball as the Vikings rank 30th in turnovers (30) and turnover differential (minus-9).
Kirk Cousins’ absence has loomed over the Vikings for the last two months.

As Vikings cycle through QBs, case for Cousins' return grows stronger

December 29
Vikings Insider: Kirk Cousins has a powerful advocate in Justin Jefferson, and the quarterback's absence has shown his value in Minnesota as much as his play.
Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall, shown during practice on Thursday, will start Sunday night vs. the Packers.

'No superhero ball': Vikings hand QB job back to Hall

December 28
With their playoff chances hanging in the balance, the Vikings changed quarterbacks again, returning to rookie Jaren Hall after Nick Mullens threw four interceptions last week in a loss to the Lions.
Vikings top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Vikings CB Murphy out for Packers game; O'Neill set to return

December 29
The Vikings will be without top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. again, but right tackle Brian O'Neill will be back. Among those listed as questionable are receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.
December 29
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) walks off the field at the end of the loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vikings QB Mullens on benching: 'I totally understand'

Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens says he's been helping his replacement Jaren Hall, knowing that as a backup, "you're still only one snap away, so you have to have thick skin."
December 27
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell

NFL playoff scenarios: Can the Vikings be eliminated Sunday?

The Vikings' Sunday night game against the Packers might be an elimination game if the Seahawks and Rams both win earlier in the day.
December 27
T.J. Hockenson ranks high among NFL tight ends statistically this season.

Neal: Hockenson answered some of the Vikings' questions, but one remains

Because of injuries, we didn't learn the true power of the triumvirate he formed with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.
December 29
Vikings safety Harrison Smith with Josh Metellus during Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Vikings mailbag: Mulling Harrison Smith's future, debating recent drafts

Readers want to know whether safety Harrison Smith will be back with the Vikings next season and how to evaluate the team's recent draft moves.
December 26
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry made a tackle during a game against Kentucky. McKinstry will be a high pick in the NFL draft.

Vikings big question: Will cornerback again be an offseason priority?

Injuries to Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon hurt the Vikings on Sunday, when Akayleb Evans was taken out of the game against the Lions.
December 29
Podcast: Vikings' outlook at quarterback? Harrison Smith's future?

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Harrison Smith, Kirk Cousins, the rest of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
December 27
Vikings running back Cam Akers (31) scored a touchdown in the first quarter when the Minnesota team played the Packers in October in Green Bay.

DirecTV subscribers in Twin Cities may be blocked from watching Sunday's Vikings game

The dispute between TEGNA and the satellite dish company continues.
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.