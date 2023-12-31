Vikings-Lions: Things to know before and during the game
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Packers prediction: Which team will stay alive in the playoff hunt?
The Vikings likely need to win their last two games to claim a playoff berth and once again will have to calibrate their offense for a different quarterback.
Souhan: O'Connell, LaFleur head for another lesson on importance of QBs
The Vikings and Packers coaches will send Jaren Hall and Jordan Love into an important game instead of Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers.
'Killing us this whole entire year': How turnovers transformed the Vikings season
Coach Kevin O'Connell has been begging his players to hold on to the ball as the Vikings rank 30th in turnovers (30) and turnover differential (minus-9).
As Vikings cycle through QBs, case for Cousins' return grows stronger
Vikings Insider: Kirk Cousins has a powerful advocate in Justin Jefferson, and the quarterback's absence has shown his value in Minnesota as much as his play.
'No superhero ball': Vikings hand QB job back to Hall
With their playoff chances hanging in the balance, the Vikings changed quarterbacks again, returning to rookie Jaren Hall after Nick Mullens threw four interceptions last week in a loss to the Lions.
Vikings CB Murphy out for Packers game; O'Neill set to return
The Vikings will be without top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. again, but right tackle Brian O'Neill will be back. Among those listed as questionable are receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon.
Vikings
Vikings QB Mullens on benching: 'I totally understand'
Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens says he's been helping his replacement Jaren Hall, knowing that as a backup, "you're still only one snap away, so you have to have thick skin."
Vikings
NFL playoff scenarios: Can the Vikings be eliminated Sunday?
The Vikings' Sunday night game against the Packers might be an elimination game if the Seahawks and Rams both win earlier in the day.
Sports
Neal: Hockenson answered some of the Vikings' questions, but one remains
Because of injuries, we didn't learn the true power of the triumvirate he formed with Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.
Vikings
Vikings mailbag: Mulling Harrison Smith's future, debating recent drafts
Readers want to know whether safety Harrison Smith will be back with the Vikings next season and how to evaluate the team's recent draft moves.
Vikings
Vikings big question: Will cornerback again be an offseason priority?
Injuries to Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon hurt the Vikings on Sunday, when Akayleb Evans was taken out of the game against the Lions.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings' outlook at quarterback? Harrison Smith's future?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about Harrison Smith, Kirk Cousins, the rest of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Draft and more.
TV & Media
DirecTV subscribers in Twin Cities may be blocked from watching Sunday's Vikings game
The dispute between TEGNA and the satellite dish company continues.
Vikings
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune