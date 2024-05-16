Mary Lucia, a former DJ for The Current, has landed a new gig. Lucia will serve as program adviser for Radio K, the University of Minnesota station.

Lucia made headlines in April 2022 by resigning from 89.3 The Current over concerns about equity and fair treatment of women at Minnesota Public Radio's alternative music station. She had previously worked at REV 105 and 1500 KSTP.

After leaving the MPR station, she wrote a column for The Dispatch, a local arts-and-entertainment newsletter that went into hiatus last year.

In her new position, Lucia will be training the next generation of broadcasters, according to a news release from Radio K, which specializes in independent music.

Lucia's memoir, "What Doesn't Kill Me Makes Me Weirder and Harder to Relate to" is expected to be released in spring 2025 by the University of Minnesota Press.











