With two weeks to go in the season, the Vikings and Packers are both 7-8 and need to win Sunday night to stay in contention for an NFC wild-card berth.
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
How to watch, listen: NBC, Peacock, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, Sirius/XM 85, 225 (Vikings), 82, 226 (Packers), 88 (Westwood One)
Minneapolis No stranger to hardship, Fartun Weli uses nonprofit Isuroon to help East African families
Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win to extend home win streak to 16
CeeDee Lamb could only watch from the sideline in the final seconds of the best game of his career, hoping it would be enough for a 16th consecutive home victory for the Dallas Cowboys.
Wolves beat Lakers 108-106 after wild ending at Target Center
In a physical game that lasted nearly two and a half hours, officials ruled LeBron James' foot was on the line for a potential game-tying three-pointer that allowed the Wolves to escape.
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
LeBron James questions NBA's replay center after late-game shot ruled a 2-pointer
LeBron James thought he added to his legacy with another big shot on his 39th birthday.
Edwards scores 31, Timberwolves hold on to beat the Lakers 108-106 on LeBron's 39th birthday
LeBron James woke up sick on his 39th birthday, unsure if he'd be able to help the Los Angeles Lakers in their road game Saturday night against the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves.