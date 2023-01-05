Welcome to Vikings Nation. As the Minnesota Vikings head into the playoffs, we've compiled a handy list of bars and restaurants across the United States where Vikings fans regularly gather to cheer on their team. If you find yourself in a major metropolitan area outside Minnesota on game day, there's a good chance you're not too far from one of these establishments. Not surprisingly, many of them are located in snowbird states — such as California, Arizona, Texas and Florida — where some Minnesotans spend their winters. There are even a couple in neighboring Wisconsin and one in Alaska. Many are owned by Minnesota expats.

Regular readers may recall that we published a similar guide several years ago. Sadly, many of the places on that list have since closed. Meanwhile, updates to our website left that earlier article lost to the ages. So we started making phone calls and scouring the internet to find out where Vikings fans are getting together in cities from coast to coast.

Some of these bars openly advertise their Vikings affiliations on websites and social media pages. Others required deeper investigation to confirm that they are genuine Vikings bars. If an employee told us their location regularly hosts football fans of all stripes, rather than Vikings fans specifically, we cut them from our list faster than Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman dumped kicker Daniel Carlson. To keep the list manageable, we only included establishments beyond Minnesota's borders.

Use the map below to explore America's Vikings bars. The search field will allow you to filter the results by state or city. Locations that host official, team-sanctioned watch parties are identified with a purple label.

Do you know about a Vikings bar that isn't on our list? Jump to the form at the end of this article and tell us about it. Skol!