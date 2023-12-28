The Vikings (7-8) could be facing elimination from playoff contention by the time their Sunday night game against the Packers kicks off.

The Vikings trail the Rams and the Seahawks by one game for an NFC wild-card spot. The Rams (8-7) play at the Giants (5-10) at noon Central time, with the Seahawks (8-7) hosting the Steelers (8-7) at 3:05 p.m. If both the Rams and Seahawks win, the Vikings need to beat the Packers to stay alive in the NFC playoff chase.

The Vikings can only maintain a playoff chance with a loss if the Rams and/or Seahawks also lose on Sunday. There are a few scenarios in which the Vikings can get into the playoffs with an 8-9 record, but most revolve around beating the Packers (7-8), a fellow wild-card contender.

The most straightforward scenario for the Vikings to make the playoffs is to win out (vs. Green Bay, at Detroit) and hope for a Seahawks or Rams loss. In Week 18, Seattle plays at last-place Arizona while the Rams are at San Francisco.