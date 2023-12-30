Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Sunday

Line: Vikings by 1½

In 15 of the past 16 seasons, the NFC playoff field has included at least one of the teams that will play at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night. The Packers and Vikings have combined for 17 of the NFC North's 22 division championships. But both need a win and some help to claim a wild-card spot this year, and the 127th meeting between the rivals could end the playoff hopes for one of the teams.

Here's a look at what to expect in Sunday night's game between the Vikings and Packers:

THE BIGGEST STORY LINE

Hall gets the call with season on the line: When Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon on Oct. 29, Jaren Hall was the team's only other active quarterback with Nick Mullens on injured reserve. It put the rookie in line to get his first NFL regular-season snaps at Lambeau Field and start the following week against the Falcons, before a concussion took him out of the game after 11 snaps. Now, he'll get another chance to start, after a four-interception game ended Mullens' time as the starting QB after just two weeks. The 7-8 Vikings likely need to win their final two games to maintain any hope of a playoff berth, and they'll face a 7-8 Packers team in the same situation.

VIKINGS OFFENSE VS. PACKERS DEFENSE

Packers try to handle Jefferson without Alexander: After Jaire Alexander made himself a captain last week and nearly bungled the Packers' choice on the coin toss, Green Bay suspended its top cornerback for the game against the Vikings. The news was a disappointment for Justin Jefferson, who was looking forward to facing Alexander for the first time since the New Year's Day game last season where the cornerback mocked the Griddy while Jefferson was slipping on the Lambeau Field grass. Alexander has struggled with back and shoulder injuries for much of this season, and after D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen's success against him for Carolina last week, Jefferson might have been in line for a big day. Instead, he'll likely see rookie Carrington Valentine.

Hall could have space to throw, if Vikings protect him: Much of the criticism surrounding beleaguered Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has focused on his zone coverages that keep defensive backs deep and allow receivers free releases or room to work underneath. The Packers have allowed opponents to be successful on 48.5% of their dropbacks — the third-highest rate in the league, according to data from NFL Fast R — and Hall could find a friendly environment to work in if the Vikings can handle a front seven that includes four former first-round picks (Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt and Lukas Van Ness) in addition to veteran Preston Smith. Expect the Packers to test the Vikings' protection scheme with stunts and line movement early in the game.

VIKINGS DEFENSE VS. PACKERS OFFENSE

Love has looked different since first matchup with Vikings: In their 24-10 win on Oct. 29, the Vikings built their largest lead at Lambeau Field in 14 years, with Cousins carving up the Packers' defense and Jordan Love averaging just 5.6 yards per pass attempt. Since then, Love has completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,095 yards, throwing 16 touchdowns against just three interceptions in a 5-3 stretch that's helped the Packers catch up to the Vikings in the NFC North. He's played with an injured receiving corps for much of that stretch but has looked more assertive while showing the arm strength to throw into tight windows during victories over the Lions and Chiefs. If he's as efficient as he's been in recent weeks, the Vikings will have a tougher challenge than they saw in October.

Jones' return means Packers might run more: Running back Aaron Jones had just seven carries for 29 yards while recovering from a hamstring injury in the first game between the teams. He has received a larger workload the past two weeks, though, carrying 21 times for 127 yards last week at Carolina in a game where Green Bay ran 34 times. Jones was limited in practice by a knee injury this week, but if he and A.J. Dillon are ready for this one, the Packers could try to copy the approach the Lions used last week, with a combined 38 touches for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

INJURY REPORT

Vikings

Out: CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), S Theo Jackson (toe), DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle)

Questionable: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness), LB Troy Dye (wrist)

Packers

Doubtful: LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), T Luke Tenuta (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), RB Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder)

Questionable: CB Robert Rochell (neck), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle)

PREDICTION

The Vikings once again will have to calibrate their offense for a different quarterback, with Hall taking over for Mullens. They've struggled to adapt their scheme for passers other than Cousins, and the rookie could have to withstand some hits from a Packers defense that has posted the NFL's sixth-highest pressure percentage this season. But after Green Bay allowed Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield to post a perfect passer rating and let Carolina rookie Bryce Young have his best day of the season, this could be a friendlier matchup for Hall, especially with Alexander out and Jefferson looking to feast against the Packers' secondary. The Vikings will avoid their sixth home loss of the year and stay alive in the playoff race for another week. Prediction: Vikings 27, Packers 23