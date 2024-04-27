Members of the union representing Minneapolis teachers voted Friday to authorize a strike, staging a potential walkout for scores of education workers.

Support professionals with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers voted to authorize the strike Friday night. At least 92% voted in favor. The vote allows union leaders to call a strike if necessary, although state law requires they notify the district 10 days before a strike begins.

Union members negotiating with Minneapolis Public Schools have argued for a "substantial" wage increase, affordable health care and plans to encourage retention.

"Most education support professionals in the Minneapolis Public Schools are not paid enough to live in Minneapolis without taking a second job. This is not acceptable. One job should be enough," Catina Taylor, president of the union's Education Support Professionals chapter, said in a statement. "No one wants to strike, but we've been working on an expired contract for more than 300 days. We've waited long enough."

Saturday morning video shared on the union's social media page captured dozens of people picketing outside Folwell Elementary School. Most wore blue while chanting "solidarity." Some held signs reading "recruit students & retain educators."

Their picket comes hours after Minneapolis Public Schools agreed on a tentative contract with union teachers, averting a strike authorization vote scheduled for Thursday and Friday. District officials plan to release details of that contract after teachers vote to ratify it. Teachers are expected to vote between May 8 and May 10.

Support professionals plan to continue negotiations with the district during a mediation session planned for May 1. Negotiations could continue without a state mediator before then.

