DULUTH — The city's new Palestinian restaurant was tagged by "threatening" graffiti, its owners posted to social media Friday.

Falastin, which replaced the New London Cafe in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood last spring, is open two days a week. It closed Friday "for the safety of our staff, customers and space," the post says, also terming the graffiti "militant."

Duluth police said a derogatory anti-Palestinian message was left on the restaurant's door frame sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, and no security footage existed.

A message left with co-owner Lyla Abukhodair wasn't immediately returned.

Falastin is the Palestinian word for Palestine. The city's first Palestinian restaurant began as a Duluth pop-up with Abukhodair and her husband, Sam Miller, and mother, Ann Abukhodair.

Falastin opened in early May. Inside the restaurant, a market sells hand-woven rugs made by women in Palestine and Jordan, and farm-direct goods from Palestine.

The eatery, which is regularly packed, received dozens of comments in support on its Instagram account Friday, many from local businesses.

"It feels a little scary at times, but in a good way," Abukhodair told the Star Tribune in May about its venture. "But I've always believed in putting it all out there."