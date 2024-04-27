TORONTO — Tyler Glasnow pitched six solid innings for his first victory in 10 career starts against Toronto, Mookie Betts had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-bet six games with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Chris Taylor each drove in a run as the Dodgers won their second straight series after losing their previous three.

Betts tripled and scored in the first inning, singled home a run in the fourth and singled in the ninth.

Glasnow (5-1) allowed one run and two hits. the 30-year-old right-hander walked three and struck out nine.

Toronto has lost a season-high five straight.

Glasnow came in 0-4 with a 6.86 ERA in nine starts against Toronto, all with Tampa Bay. He left because of cramping after Davis Schneider's RBI double in the seventh inning. Joe Kelly came on and retired the next three batters.

Ryan Brasier worked the eighth and Evan Phillips pitched around Cavan Biggio's RBI single in the ninth for his eighth save.

Ohtani's RBI single in the second came off his bat at 119.2 mph, making it the hardest-hit ball of his career and the hardest-hit ball in the major leagues this season.

As in Friday's 12-2 Los Angeles win, some in the crowd of 39,405 booed when Ohtani came to bat. However, a group of fans behind first base started a 'Let's go, Dodgers!' chant during Betts' leadoff at bat in the first and resumed it multiple times during the game.

Ohtani finished 1 for 5. He lost his helmet striking out swinging at an 82 mph curveball from Blue Jays left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the fourth.

Kikuchi (2-2) allowed season-highs of four runs and nine hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Los Angeles selected the contract of RHP Nabil Crismatt from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Triple-A. RHP Kyle Hurt (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers have not named a starter for Sunday's series finale. RHP Kevin Gausman (0-3, 5.57 ERA) is scheduled for the Blue Jays.

