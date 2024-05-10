Absent of clouds, stargazers across Minnesota and the northern half of the United States may be in for a celestial show this weekend as the northern lights are expected to be "highly active."

The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch starting Friday night, marking the first time the arm of the National Weather Service has issued an advisory of that magnitude in nearly 20 years.

"This is an unusual event," the center said in its advisory, adding the phenomenon causing atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow green and gray could be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California.

The watch comes after forecasters observed five moderate to strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) on Wednesday and say additional flares could cause conditions to persist through the weekend.

CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun's corona, and when directed toward Earth create a geomagnetic storm with the potential to set the aurora in action.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks uses a 9-point scale to forecast when and where auroral displays will be visible. On Saturday, the institute puts the odds at 8, meaning the chances of catching a glimpse are very high.

Mason and Allie Flack of White Bear Lake look out at the northern lights over Fall Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area just before midnight Nov. 30, 2023 near Ely, Minn. The couple drove up specifically hoping to get a view of the lights.

"Weather permitting, highly active aurora displays will be visible" in upper latitudes, the institute said, with peak viewing in the Twin Cities from 1 to 4 a.m. Saturday.

NOAA says the likelihood of seeing the spectacular is highest across North Dakota and the northern half of Minnesota Friday night into Saturday morning, with lower odds on Saturday into Sunday.

While geomagnetic storms can bring disruptions to communications and power systems, they also can trigger "spectacular displays of the aurora on Earth," NOAA said.

The best viewing will be in places under clear and dark skies away from city lights, the Geophysical Institute said.

The weather in Minnesota and western Wisconsin should cooperate, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities said. The forecast calls for clear skies overnight Friday with partly cloudy skies Saturday night.



