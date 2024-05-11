TORONTO – It had been nearly 11 months since Joe Ryan recorded a seventh-inning out. He chose a great time to end that streak.

Ryan retired the final nine hitters he faced on Friday, allowing only one run on six hits and striking out seven to lead the Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

In doing so, he rescued a Twins offense that basically looked overmatched against Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi, a left-hander. Their lineup included four players hitting below .200 for the season, managed to collect only one hit from innings two through eight, and went out in order in six of the nine innings.

Yet the Twins improved to 7-3 when facing a left-handed starter this season, thanks to one of the shortest home runs of Carlos Santana's career.

Nothing to it.

Santana reached out for a 1-2 fastball just off the plate in the fifth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie with a line drive that just carried into the right-field seats, a homer measured at 342 feet. Only twice before in Santana's 15-year career had he hit a home run that traveled such a short distance.

But it counted as much as a 500-footer, and the Blue Jays could never leave a mark on Ryan. Three times they got a leadoff hit against the right-hander, but only once — when Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a Twin for a few days in spring training 2022, lifted a fly ball that carried into the Blue Jays' bullpen — could Toronto put a run on the scoreboard against the starter.

Santana nearly gave the lead right back in the ninth inning, after Griffin Jax allowed a two-out single to Bo Bichette, then walked Cavan Biggio. Kiner-Falefa then hit a ground ball toward Santana, but the first baseman, apparently screened by Biggio running by, missed the ball, allowing Bichette to score.

Jax recovered, though, getting Ernie Clement to hit a ball back at him. The ball glanced off Jax, but bounced to Santana, who touched first base to put a dramatic end on the game.

Maybe Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had an inkling that the game would be low-scoring, because he called for an unusual steal of home in the first inning that instead wound up killing their rally.

Carlos Correa, Willi Castro and Jose Miranda each singled with one out in the first inning, the latter driving in the game's first run. After Manuel Margot flew out, Miranda headed for second base as Santana batted. But he stopped halfway there as Jays catcher Danny Jansen threw to the base.

As Jansen released the ball, Castro broke for home. But Kiner-Falefa's return throw easily beat Castro, who was tagged out to end the inning. The Twins challenged the call, asserting that Jansen illegally blocked home plate before he received the ball, but the challenge was dismissed by the replay umpire.

Kikuchi went on to retire 21 of the next 22 Twins hitters he faced, all but Santana's home run. Only when righthander Nate Pearson relieved him in the ninth could the Twins score again, with Carlos Correa hitting a one-out double and scoring on Max Kepler's pinch-hit single.

Ryan wasn't quite as spotless as Kikuchi, but he was just as effective, earning his second win of the season by allowing a season-low one run. He threw 104 pitches in completing seven innings, his longest outing since his nine-inning shutout of the Red Sox last June 22 at Target Field.