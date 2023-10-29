GREEN BAY, Wis. — Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game in Green Bay and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

With the Vikings leading 24-10, Cousins was in considerable pain after getting hit by Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark. He hopped toward the sideline, avoiding putting weight on his right foot, before being evaluated by team medical staff on the bench. Cousins hobbled to the medical tent on the sideline before he was carted into the locker room.

Quarterback Jaren Hall, the fifth-round rookie out of Brigham Young, replaced Cousins in his first NFL regular season action. Hall fumbled on his third snap when he was sacked by Packers edge rusher Preston Smith.

Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before exiting.