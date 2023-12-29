Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. has been listed as out for Sunday night's game against the Packers and will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury. Meanwhile, right tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle) will return after missing the past two games; he was given no injury designation on the final injury report.

Also listed as out are safety Theo Jackson (toe), receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion) and defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (ankle). Listed as questionable with limited practice participation Thursday and Friday are receiver Jordan Addison (ankle), cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder) and linebacker Troy Dye (wrist). Addison, a rookie first-round pick, is trying to avoid missing the first game of his career.

The Packers listed five players as doubtful: former Gophers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle), former North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and running back Emmanuel Wilson (shoulder). They listed four players as questionable: cornerback Robert Rochell (neck), safety Darnell Savage (shoulder), defensive lineman T.J. Slaton (knee/foot) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle).