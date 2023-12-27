Cornbread Harris, Davina & the Vagabonds and Motion City Soundtrack all have New Year’s Eve gigs in town this year.
8 live music picks for New Year's Eve around the Twin Cities, depending on your mood

December 26
The mix for ringing in 2024 includes Cornbread Harris, Motion City Soundtrack, Davina and more.
Cynthia Erivo shares her personal reflections and stories behind the music in a New Year’s Eve special on PBS.

What to watch: The best TV for celebrating New Year's Eve

8:00am
Cynthia Erivo is at the top of the great options for the big night.
Brian Regan prefers a theater setting over comedy clubs for his routines because he finds the audience to be more focused.

8 top picks for live comedy on New Year's Eve in the Twin Cities

50 minutes ago
Veteran comic Brian Regan plans to catch another routine after his act at the State Theatre Sunday.
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in “Poor Things.”
don’t miss

Looking for a movie to watch over the holidays? Here are 9 to check out

December 22
We rounded up reviews of nine hot new movies.
Lemon-Artichoke Pate is a light, bright, plant-based, crowd-pleasing dip.
Don’t miss

5 appetizer recipes for your New Year's party

7:00am
Whether you're looking for light and simple, fun and fried or twists on old favorites, end the year on a delicious note.
Get ready to sparkle with bubbly recommendations from local experts.

Bring the best bottles of bubbly to your holiday bash

10:00am
We asked local beverage experts what they'd bring to a New Year's Eve party. Here are their picks — with and without alcohol.
Be sure your New Year’s toast includes pineapple — like a pineapple margarita — a symbol of luck, abundance and prosperity.

A pineapple margarita for good luck? Yes, please

8:30am
Toast the new year with a margarita made with pineapple, a symbol of luck and prosperity. The best part is that the cocktail just as good without the booze.
Taste
December 23
The Run Run Rudolph cocktail has an eggnog base. From “Every Cocktail Has a Twist,” by Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

10 festive cocktail recipes to make you a master mixologist

Plus, what bar tools you really need to have on hand for a well-stocked bar — before you even open a bottle.
Eat & Drink
December 21
Chad Lietz of Columbia Heights played the Jurassic Park game at Litt Pinball Bar in Minneapolis. The machines have cameras placed over them to allow o

Time for holiday hijinks: Eat and play at these 11 Twin Cities 'eatertainment' venues

From classic arcade games and rows of pinball machines to mini-golf, pickleball and ax throwing, getting out of the house has never been more fun.