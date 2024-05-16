Police peered into the window of a Brooklyn Center home and saw what obviously was a doll inside, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the home's residents, so they made up a "baby in distress" report and kicked in the front door without a warrant.

Yolanda Mays, 58, and her uncle Tommy Holmes, 74, sued the officers and the city of Minneapolis in U.S. District Court on Tuesday alleging unlawful search and violation of their civil rights in connection with what happened at their home on March 21, 2023.

The suit said two Minneapolis police officers went to the home without a search warrant while investigating the fatal shooting of a woman a month earlier. They were joined by a Brooklyn Center officer who kicked in the door, despite having access to the entry code.

Named as defendants in the suit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, are Minneapolis officers Andrew Schroeder and Mark Suchta, the city of Minneapolis, and Brooklyn Center officer Alan Salvosa.

"Officers used the observation of a baby as a pretext to gain entry ... to conduct an illegal and unauthorized search," the lawsuit reads. "The officers' manner of entry scared Holmes [Mays was not home] at the time. He thought that attackers or intruders were making entry."

Spokespeople for both police departments either declined to comment or have yet to return messages as of Thursday. Contact information for the officers was not immediately available.

The lawsuit shines a spotlight on Schroeder's actions while on the force, noting that he's been the subject of many disciplinary complaints including that he concocted evidence. One occurred in 2020, when he was accused of fabricating where he got a tip that led to drug charges. Prosecutors were forced to drop the case.

According to the suit filed in connection with the Brooklyn Center incident:

Minneapolis officers Schroeder and Suchta knocked on the door. Only Holmes was home, and he was in the basement.

Schroeder took mail out of the mailbox on the door and read the items, and Suchta peered in the window and saw a baby doll on the couch. He had Schroeder look at it.

They talked about the doll and felt it could be a "real baby that had died" or just a doll. Schroeder contacted Brooklyn Center authorities to report a "baby in distress," the suit reads.

Brooklyn Center officer Salvosa arrived, looked in the window at the doll, then kicked in the front door.

The officers entered and searched the home, but "I do not believe that my clients have had any contacts of note with the MPD officers before or following the incident," their attorney, Eric Rice, told the Star Tribune.

The suit argues that the officers "acted with evil intent or reckless indifference to the plaintiffs' rights. ... Punitive damages are necessary to punish the defendants for their conduct and deter further improper conduct."







