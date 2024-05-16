Authorities are investigating a shooting that reportedly involved law enforcement early Thursday in Crookston, Minn.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was responding to a "use of force" incident in the northwestern Minnesota city.
A dispatcher with the Polk County Sheriff's Office had no comment, but said information would be released later when details become available.
The investigation is centered on an area near the Polk County Government Center after shots were fired about 1 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
