As midnight on Thursday approached, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman had heard enough.

The Brooklyn Park DFLer called for final votes on a bill making changes to the state's paid leave program after it had already been the subject of more than eight hours of debate, most of it criticism from Republicans. As she moved on to the next bill, Republicans shouted into their microphones, accusing her of silencing the minority party.

Likewise, Democrats have accused Republicans of spending hours filibustering multiple bills during the final week of the legislative session to try to obstruct the process and block their agenda. This is the latest flare-up between the two parties with days left until their deadline to adjourn and no agreement in sight to pass major legislation still outstanding, including an equal rights constitutional amendment, a package of construction projects and a bill to try to keep rideshare companies in the state.

The House Chamber at the State Capitol on Wednesday, in the final days of the 2024 session.

"Everything is at risk right now," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Thursday. "Bonding, sports betting, Uber/Lyft, everything where Republican votes are needed."

Tempers flared in the state Senate as well, where DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion said a Republican member threw a rules book at him during a marathon debate on bills that stretched from Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

"There are rules around decorum and the way you behave in the exchanges," he said on the floor. "We can even have a difference of opinion, that's OK, but I do not have the right to be disrespected."

Lawmakers have a May 20 deadline to wrap up work during the regular legislative session, but they can't pass bills on the final day of this biennium so their last votes can't go past midnight Sunday. Democrats in the majority want to move a handful of proposals across the finish line before then, including several budget bills and others making fixes to legislation passed last year.

The bonding bill requires Republican votes in both chambers to pass. While top leaders have met several times over the past week and traded offers on a deal, Republicans accused Democrats of making few movements in their direction on the overall price tag of the bill.

"The Democrats haven't moved at all on money," Demuth said. "We are fairly close, but they have not moved, and that's not a serious offer."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St.Paul, said in a Senate Finance Committee meeting Thursday that discussions about a broad deal to end the session have been happening without resolution.

"What we've had a hard time reaching is an agreement with the Republican leaders, particularly in the Senate," Murphy said before mentioning Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz said "any deliberative body in late May" has its disagreements, but offers are still being exchanged between the parties and he's confident they'll be able to wrap the session with a bonding bill and some fixes to laws before the deadline.

"Not a lot of good happens after midnight," Walz said. "I would just encourage folks: let's finish before those times."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Staff writers Rochelle Olson and Ryan Faircloth contributed to this report.







