Studying up for Pi Day: The best places for pie in the Twin Cities
But be sure to keep this stellar list or pie bakers on hand all year long, not just 3.14.
While Pi Day purists consider all manner of pies and crust-wrapped delicacies — like pot pie and pizza — fair game, we are following our hearts and sticking to the sweetest ones of the bunch.
Here’s some of the finest pies in Minneapolis and St. Paul for pie lovers. But since 3.14 is peak pie time and items can quickly run out, be sure to keep this list on hand for not just Pi Day, but every day.
Bakery pies
Black Walnut Bakery: Pastry chef Sarah Botcher started out selling pastries from a small table at the Minneapolis Farmers Market and quickly grew a passionate following. Inside her sunny Minneapolis shop, the lemon tarts (which are definitely pie-adjacent, if not technically pies) are filled with springy-tart curd ($6.75) and the banana cream pie ($6.75 for a slice or $38) is down-home cream and crust. 3157 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., blackwalnutbakery.com.
Brake Bread: This small St. Paul bakery built its reputation on bread deliveries, but the retail space on W. 7th Street is adding hand pies to its treat menu just for this special occasion. They’re serving pocket pies with fun names like Razzle Dazzle and Lemony Snicket for $5 each. The bakery is walk-up only Wednesday through Sunday. 1174 W. 7th St., St. Paul, brakebread.com.
The Buttered Tin: There are two locations of this lively cafe owned by pastry chef Alicia Hinze, both with drool-worthy pastry cases. The pies are so fun to order in advance. Buy a frozen one to save for a later date, or pick up a freshly baked one (from $36). Flavors run the gamut from French apple and pecan bourbon to lemon meringue and one that’s flavored like toasty s’mores. Dine-in for hand pies ($7) or mini pie ($8). 237 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 2445 NE. Marshall St., Mpls.; thebutteredtin.com.
Dave the Pie Guy: Respect to the guy who puts the pie front and center. This south Minneapolis cafe has a selection of breakfast and lunch savory dishes, but we all know the real star of the show here, sweet fillings in a flaky crust. Pies come in various forms: quiche and mini pies, and the selection of slices and whole pies can be vast. Prices vary. 3544 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-9544.
Fruit and Grain: We fell in love with her adorable hand pies at local farmers markets and we’re happy to find Emily Lauer’s crispy layers of pie crust are here for us on this sweet holiday. Order ahead for pies like black-bottom banana cream ($12-$38) and salty honey pie ($12-$40). There’s even a savory pimento cheese stuffed handpie ($24 for four). Pick up at 2512 31st Av. S., Mpls., fruit-grain-bakery.square.site.
Honey & Rye Bakehouse: Just down the street from the St. Louis Park bakery, the Bakehouse is holding a Pi Day pop-up with all the ways to celebrate pie: whole pies like apple cardamom, hand pies with a variety of fillings, whoopie pies and even cookies shaped like pie slices. Opens at 7 a.m. until they sell out. If you really want to plan ahead, Honey & Rye’s original location still sells whole pies special order with two days' notice. 4501 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, honeyandrye.square.site.
Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit: This cafe bakes up biscuits and pie — both acceptable breakfast foods — as a tribute to the buttery floured arts from chef/owner Tara Coleman. This year for the holiday, Hot Hands is doing BOGO slices ($6.50). There’s also an option to pay a slice forward for a stranger. Savory fans love the take-and-bake pot pies ($12.95) plus, the pie shakes ($8.95) are always an option. 272 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, hothandspie.com.
Sara’s Tipsy Pies: Stillwater baker Sara Hayden loves to slip a little something extra into her mini pies (usually booze). For the holiday, the bakery offers a four-pack ($25, fresh or frozen) of her classic treats. Stop by the cafe for breakfast pie and Willow’s Coffee. 823 4th St. S., Stillwater, sarastipsypies.com.
Sarah Jane’s Bakery: This neighborhood bakery is ground zero for great Midwestern pie. There are all kinds of classic flavors to choose from, including apple, cherry, berries and French silk ($18.50-$21.50). Order ahead and don’t be shy about grabbing a couple of paczki ($2.75, available through April 19) for the drive home. 2853 NE. Johnson St., Mpls., sarahjanesbakery.com.
Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co.: The St. Paul walk-up window bakery where Rachel Anderson makes her decadent desserts will be slinging pies, and they’ll also be appearing at the Mill City Farmers Market. Flavors flaunt her creativity, like orange sesame chess pie ($5-$28) and a debut banana cream ($6-$32) with banoffee twist that includes dulce de leche. 2036 Marshall Av., St. Paul, vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com.
Yum Kitchen & Bakery: Solo-sized pies ($6.95) from the always abundantly stocked pastry case are never a bad idea, including the French silk. 164 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul; 4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park; 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka; 8340 City Centre Drive, Woodbury; yumkitchen.com.
Restaurant pie
CoV: All of CoV’s desserts are meant to serve two to four people family-style, including a $19 slice of Key lime pie so massive it comes with a steak knife for carving. But no one is going to make you share this tart, creamy, graham cracker-y delight. 700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, covwayzata.com; 3155 Galleria, Edina, covedina.com
Hi-Lo Diner: Any great diner must include a killer slice of pie, and this shiny silver, neon-lit beauty on Lake Street understood the assignment. Try the black bottom banana cream ($8) or the hand in the cookie jar pie ($8) with an Oreo crust, chocolate ganache, peanut butter custard, whipped cream and a p.b. cookie crumbled on top. 4020 E. Lake St., Mpls., hi-lo-diner.com.
Key’s Cafe: This neighborhood diner with bakery case has nine locations across the metro with its signature small-town coziness over hearty fare. The pies are part of the experience. Pie availability and price vary, so call or order in advance. Locations in Forest Lake, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Roseville, White Bear Lake, Woodbury, Hudson, Wis., and Stillwater, keyscafe.com.
Key West Bistro: Proper Key lime pie is a ticket to a more tropical climate. Inside this brightly colored restaurant dedicated to the fun and flavors of Key West, it’s mandatory that Key lime pie be on the menu ($5.50, $25). The tangy and particular tartness from the tiny citrus shines through like a blast of sun and ocean spray on a hot and humid day. 2803 E. 38th St., Mpls., keywestbistro.com.
Murray’s: Just get the raspberry pie. We know if you’re dining at Murray’s it’s probably for one of the legendary steaks, but it is imperative to save room for pie. This raspberry pie is a stunner with whole raspberries delicately placed one by one into a perfect, flaky crust ($15). Its simplicity and stunning flavor will justify the room you saved. 26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com.
Turtle Bread: Is there anything better than lingering over a long lunch with friends? Actually, there is: lingering with friends over pie. There are four year-round flavors (raspberry, chocolate cream, Key lime, lemon meringue) as well as seasonal varieties. 3421 W. 44th St., Mpls., 4205 E. 34th St., Mpls., 4762 Chicago Av. S., Mpls.; turtlebread.com.
Boutique pies
Heather’s Pies: Heather Keogh’s pies are almost too gorgeous to eat — almost. Her buttery crusts hold all kinds of flavorful ingredients and have the polish of a five-star dining experience. There’s no physical shop, so order ahead online. Keough has everything from basics like apple or blueberry (from $40) to giant slab pies for a crowd ($68) and message pies. heatherspies.com.
Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: How about a pie that does more than feed a body, that also nourishes the soul? Rose McGee has been using baking as a form of activism with delicious results. She began baking and selling sweet potato pies in 2014 after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo. The pie, which she calls the sacred dessert of Black culture, has been shared and served for generations. Proceeds help further the nonprofit’s mission to heal and uplift the community. Rush City Bakery makes McGee’s pies and they can be ordered frozen and shipped for $49.99. sweetpotatocomfortpie.org
Gluten-free pies
Hold the Wheat: As the name suggests, this St. Louis Park bakery makes celiac-safe pies, and they are crowd-pleasers — even for those who love a traditional crust. Grab a savory snuggle pie wrapped around sausage with unbelievably buttery and flaky crust ($7). Or, little personal sweet pies with a variety of berry or salty apple caramel fillings ($6.50). Order ahead or stop by early — they often sell out. 4050 Brookside Av., St. Louis Park, holdthewheat.com.
Sift Gluten Free: This Minneapolis shop bills itself as a gluten-free-for-all and the variety in the pastry case proves it. From doughnuts to cookies and pie, there are all kinds of gf-safe treats made fresh. For the holiday there will be pies in the case (special orders are already closed.) 4557 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., siftglutenfree.com.
