Studying up for Pi Day: The best places for pie in the Twin Cities

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: How about a pie that does more than feed a body, that also nourishes the soul? Rose McGee has been using baking as a form of activism with delicious results. She began baking and selling sweet potato pies in 2014 after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Mo. The pie, which she calls the sacred dessert of Black culture, has been shared and served for generations. Proceeds help further the nonprofit’s mission to heal and uplift the community. Rush City Bakery makes McGee’s pies and they can be ordered frozen and shipped for $49.99. sweetpotatocomfortpie.org