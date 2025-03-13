News & Politics

Where to find pie and pizza deals this Pi Day

Feast on these deals around the Twin Cities this March 14.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 13, 2025 at 7:30PM
Hot Hands Pie &amp; Biscuit's creamy dreamy chocolate mousse pie with salted caramel and pretzel crunch
Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit's creamy dreamy chocolate mousse pie with salted caramel and pretzel crunch (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Friday is March 14, a day that is mysteriously about math, pizza and pie.

If you are looking to celebrate, here are some places to find deals on pizzas and pies in the Twin Cities to feast on, while you try to remember what comes after 3.14.

Pie

St. Paul’s Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit on Snelling is offering buy one, get one free pie slices on Friday, according to Instagram.

For Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park, Pi Day means cheesecake day. They are offering six different pie-inspired 9-inch cheesecakes or individual cupcakes with flavors like apple crumble or banana crème.

Brake Bread on W. 7th Street in St. Paul is serving pocket pies for $5.50 that are available to preorder.

Lunds & Byerlys is offering savings of $3.14 on whole fruit and cream pies and $1.57 on half pies for purchase online or in store.

Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering buy one, get one 11-inch pizzas for $3.14, with any toppings.

Ahead of Pi Day, Pizza Hut announced a new pizza charcuterie kit that comes with two medium pizzas, boneless wings and breadsticks and dip for $24.99.

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

