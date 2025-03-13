Friday is March 14, a day that is mysteriously about math, pizza and pie.
Where to find pie and pizza deals this Pi Day
Feast on these deals around the Twin Cities this March 14.
If you are looking to celebrate, here are some places to find deals on pizzas and pies in the Twin Cities to feast on, while you try to remember what comes after 3.14.
Pie
St. Paul’s Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit on Snelling is offering buy one, get one free pie slices on Friday, according to Instagram.
For Muddy Paws Cheesecake in St. Louis Park, Pi Day means cheesecake day. They are offering six different pie-inspired 9-inch cheesecakes or individual cupcakes with flavors like apple crumble or banana crème.
Brake Bread on W. 7th Street in St. Paul is serving pocket pies for $5.50 that are available to preorder.
Lunds & Byerlys is offering savings of $3.14 on whole fruit and cream pies and $1.57 on half pies for purchase online or in store.
Pizza
Blaze Pizza is offering buy one, get one 11-inch pizzas for $3.14, with any toppings.
Ahead of Pi Day, Pizza Hut announced a new pizza charcuterie kit that comes with two medium pizzas, boneless wings and breadsticks and dip for $24.99.
