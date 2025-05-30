Some Afghan allies still coming to U.S. — but with less support

Abdul Saboor Qaderi finally escaped Afghanistan with his family last fall, but building a new life in Minnesota has brought a new array of hardships for the college-educated father of five.
Federal funding has dried up to aid Afghans who, like Qaderi, helped American forces during the war. The government no longer pays for their airfare, or links them with agencies that can help them find housing, jobs and other services during their early months in America.
Qaderi, who spent years as a researcher for a French consultancy in Kabul, worries about finding a job, a car and a home.
“I am thinking sometimes, what will I do in the future?” Qaderi asked as his baby girl and toddler son napped on the couch. “What should I do in the future?”
While President Donald Trump has suspended refugee admissions upon taking office in January, a trickle of Afghan allies has been making their way to the U.S. in recent months. But the cuts in government assistance programs means an isolated and stressful transition for many recent arrivals.
“There is support available, but it’s not to the extent that it was in the past,” said Mahdi Surosh, project manager for a program to help Afghans at the Center for Victims of Torture.
Afghans have arrived in the U.S. under a patchwork of immigration statuses. Many were airlifted out of Kabul to American military bases in August 2021 — when the Taliban returned to power — and received humanitarian parole. Some came as refugees, others as asylum-seekers, and many, like Qaderi, were admitted under Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs). A minority of Afghans were also granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which the Trump administration recently decided to terminate, claiming that Afghanistan has seen notable improvements in its security and economic situation.
Qaderi and his family flew to a former American military base in Qatar last fall, but he couldn’t afford to pay for their journey to the U.S. after barely making a living under the Taliban regime. He coordinated with the charitable organization No One Left Behind to cover the flight costs, and decided to move to the Twin Cities because an Afghan friend resettled here a year earlier.