Some Afghan allies still coming to U.S. — but with less support

He found a nonprofit to cover his housing in St. Paul for the first four months, but Qaderi received none of the usual funds to help Afghans start over in the U.S. Still, he gradually figured out the bus system, and a friend gave him a bicycle that he used to travel to the Social Security Administration to get his legal documents. He learned how to sign up for initial benefits covering food and health care through Ramsey County. Qaderi speaks English, but he is still not sure how to find a job — especially the office jobs he’s used to working.