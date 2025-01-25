At first, the couple did it on their own, determined that the men and their families who worked with her in a U.S. agriculture program in Afghanistan should not be left behind to the not-so-tender mercies of the Taliban. Two families even lived with the couple in their rural Minnesota home. Caroline personally met one man in the Chicago airport to ensure he made it through customs. She took particular pleasure in how the women, deprived of their rights by the Taliban, learned to drive in the U.S. One of them, who had never received an education, learned to read and write and then to speak English. Caroline taught four refugees to drive, herself.