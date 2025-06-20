A blowout party in the face of fear? Guthrie readies ‘Cabaret’ as its big, splashy summer musical.

The Emcee is back onstage at the Kit Kat Klub, ginning up the fun in the sanctuary where sultry singers and dancers entertain for dear life.
“Cabaret,” the Kander and Ebb masterwork about a nightclub that serves as an oasis of freedom and pleasure in the waning days of Weimar Germany, is coming to the Guthrie Theater.
Even before its June 26 opening, Joseph Haj’s production made the New York Times list of national shows to see this summer.
“It’s fun and sexy with big, welcoming arms,” Haj said before a recent rehearsal.
Like he did in last year’s epic History Plays, where he used a crown as a totemic metaphor, Haj has found an emblem for the show. He’s using a train, evoked through sound and other design elements, to tie the story together and show the aperture closing on freedom.
The club itself is a microcosm of “a society that’s dancing as fast as possible — that’s keeping the lights swirling and the volume up to keep from hearing and seeing this train that’s thundering toward them,” Haj said.
Adapted from Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel “Goodbye to Berlin” and John Van Druten’s 1951 play “I Am a Camera,” the musical premiered on Broadway to huzzahs in 1966, winning eight Tonys, including best musical.
In 1972, it was made into a film by Bob Fosse, starring Liza Minnelli and introducing new numbers such as “Mein Herr,” “Money” and “Maybe This Time.” The movie won eight Oscars.