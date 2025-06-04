18 best outdoor dance and theater events to catch this summer in the Twin Cities area

Kevin Kling’s “Scarecrow on Fire,” which had a successful run this spring at Minneapolis’ Illusion Theatre, is transferring outdoors for a quick spell this summer. The radio play about what happens to Dorothy and her friends after their return from Oz closes Theatre L’Homme Dieu’s four-play theatrical season. Theater major domo Stephen Yoakam returns to play the Lion alongside piano dynamo Dan Chouinard as the Tin Man, Simone Perrin as Dorothy and Kling himself as the Scarecrow. The inventive show is staged by Illusion Theater co-founder Michael Robins with the House of Mercy Band providing musical interludes and amplitude. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-15, Theatre L’Homme Dieu, 1875 County Rd. 120, Alexandria. $44. 320-846-3150, tlhd.org)