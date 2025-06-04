18 best outdoor dance and theater events to catch this summer in the Twin Cities area

Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it too?
As Minnesotans flock outside in the summertime, soaking up time at parks, lakes and waterways, they can take fanciful flights with dance and theater shows. Here’s a list of shows and performances to sate artistic appetites in the great outdoors.
Dance
Troupe Rendezvous
The five-member ensemble takes its circus arts and dance into the park in a piece that meditates on the relationship between humans and the natural environment. Drawing on theater, contemporary dance, acrobatics and aerial arts, the show invites audiences to bring a blanket or chairs and take a walk into the forest, where “Lines in the Dark” awaits. Guest performances by aerialist Josie Hoffman and Krump dancer Cecil “Virgo” Neal will supplement the main event. (7 p.m. June 7; 2:30 p.m. June 8, Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Rd., Eagan. $20, caponiartpark.org)
DanceCo
For its outdoor presentation this summer, DanceCo performs a new piece called “The People I See Are a Part of Me: A Dance Adventure in Poetry.” The professional troupe whose mission is to create dances geared toward young audiences has put together a story about a young protagonist named Alra, who learns about life and friendship in a piece created by choreographer Karla Nweje. (10 & 11:30 a.m. June 21, Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Av., Mpls. June 28, Capri Theater, Paradise Hall, 2027 W. Broadway Av., Mpls. July 5 Father Hennepin Bluffs Park Bandshell, 420 Main St. SE, Mpls. Free, dancecomn.com)
Anda Flamenco
Lake Harriet becomes the backdrop for a performance by Anda Flamenco at the Lake Harriet Bandshell. Showcasing flamenco tradition in bold costumes, the troupe blends fiery rhythms and fancy footwork in this outdoor experience. (2 p.m. June 25, Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Mpls. Free, andaflamenco.com)
Continental Ballet
The Bloomington-based company gives a behind-the-scenes look at a typical ballet class for its performance at Normandale Lake Bandshell, while instructor Michelle Vagi narrates what’s happening. Then the troupe mixes ballet and story with excerpts from the classic show “Sleeping Beauty,” with both group dances and solos as part of the mix. (7 p.m. July 15, Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington. Free, bloomingtonmn.gov)
Dances at the Lakewalk
Freshwater Dance Collective organizes an outdoor showcase of dance companies, with Twin Cities choreographers like Sarah LaRose and Sarah Hauss performing in a shared bill with Duluth companies. Performed on the shores of Lake Superior, it’s an event that mixes vista with movement vibrancy. (7 p.m. July 11 & 12, Rose Garden near Leif Erikson Park, 15 S. 13th Av. E., Duluth. Free, facebook.com)
Dances at the Lake Festival
You couldn’t ask for a more idyllic venue for a dance performance than the Lyndale Park Rose Garden, aka Lake Harriet Rose Garden, a picturesque Minneapolis park with flowers, water fountains and beautiful trees. That’s where Ray Terrill Dance Group returns for the annual Dances at the Lake Festival. Adult and youth troupes will perform in the grassy area between the two water features. Watch out for Alys Ayumi Ogura, Christopher Watson Dance Company, Flamenco X, Sansei Yonsei Kai, Corpus Dance Works and more. (7 p.m. July 18 & 19, Lyndale Park Gardens, 4124 Roseway Rd., Mpls. Free, dancesatthelakefestival.com)