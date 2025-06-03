12 Minnesota summer art festivals to check out

Now in its 58th year, the decorated art fair offers goods from 250 artists, with more than half from Minnesota. Featured artist Tim Chapman, a self-proclaimed “Aussie in Minnesota,” created an illustration of Art Deco-era Edina Theatre’s marquee. “He does these iconic Minnesota images. ... He has this great sort of perspective,” 50th & France Business Association Executive Director Rebecca Sorensen said. “He shows the heart and soul of different places.” Two stages of music, a culinary artisan marketplace, an emerging artist market, kids’ zone and plenty of food options abound. (3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 50th and France, Edina, free, 50thandfrance.com/art-fair)