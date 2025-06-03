Stage & Arts

12 Minnesota summer art festivals to check out

From June to August, journey from the East Side of St. Paul all the way up to Duluth in search of art.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 3, 2025 at 11:00AM
Patrons look over work by photographer Mike Behr at his booth on May 31, 2024 during the Edina Art Fair. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Summer is back ― and so are the outdoor art fairs filled with useful ceramics, quirky paintings, pretty prints, chalk art, live music, performance, plants, food and activities for kids. Here is a guide to what’s happening.

Art in the Hollow at Swede Hollow.
Art in the Hollow at Swede Hollow Park on St. Paul's East Side kicks off summer. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Art in the Hollow

Summer starts on St. Paul’s East Side with this grassroots arts festival that’s grown to 150 artists. “We take pride as the one reliable summer art event on the East Side,” Art in the Hollow co-director Benjamin Mason said. Featured artists include painter L’Andrae’ Bradley, potter Kyle Straiton and illustrator Kelsey King. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center programs the stage. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Swede Hollow Park, 660 Drewry Lane, St. Paul, free. Parking available at St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, artinthehollow.org)

Clay artist Grace Vanderbush points out a piece on Glacier National Park at her Earth Clay booth during last year's Edina Art Fair. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Edina Art Fair

Now in its 58th year, the decorated art fair offers goods from 250 artists, with more than half from Minnesota. Featured artist Tim Chapman, a self-proclaimed “Aussie in Minnesota,” created an illustration of Art Deco-era Edina Theatre’s marquee. “He does these iconic Minnesota images. ... He has this great sort of perspective,” 50th & France Business Association Executive Director Rebecca Sorensen said. “He shows the heart and soul of different places.” Two stages of music, a culinary artisan marketplace, an emerging artist market, kids’ zone and plenty of food options abound. (3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 50th and France, Edina, free, 50thandfrance.com/art-fair)

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival takes place along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. (Jessica Armbruster — Jenna Klein/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

More than 200 artists from across the country descend upon the riverfront for this classic summer festival that falls on Father’s Day weekend. But there’s more than art. Check out the culinary arts market, vintage and vinyl market and a vintage car show that Dad might like. Live music blasts from two stages, and the Mill City Museum offers family-focused activities. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15, Minneapolis riverfront, West River Pkwy., free, stonearchbridgefestival.com)

At the Wayzata Art Experience this summer, visitors can get free sailboat rides. (Logan Falzone)

Wayzata Art Experience

Shop for art along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. In addition to more than 150 artists, there will be food trucks, live music and a family activity zone. There’s also a boat light parade on June 21 from 9:30-10 p.m. and free sailboat rides on June 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, Lake Street, Wayzata, free, artexperience.wayzatawestmetrochamber.com)

Jill Osiecki will offer a workshop on creating small-scale crop art at the Eagan Art Fair 2025. (Jill Osiecki)

Eagan Art Festival

The 31st edition of this festival includes some 80 local artists, live music, family entertainment, a scavenger hunt for kids and food. At artist workshops, create wood mosaics, greeting cards, abstract painting or relief painting. This year’s community art project is a hands-on workshop to creating your own small-scale crop art. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, free, dakotacenterforthearts.org)

Patrons explore the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair. (Minnehaha Falls Art Fair)

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Now in its seventh year, this art fair at scenic Minnehaha Falls includes nearly 200 artists. The Vintage & Funky Fest also returns, featuring 35 artisans working in unique vintage goods. For food, visit food trucks on-site or Sea Salt Eatery. The fair is committed to being a zero-waste event. (3-8 p.m. July 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20, free, minnehahafallsartfair.com)

MPower Northside Arts Festival

Illustrator/muralist Melodee Strong’s event offers artists a chance to create murals live and on-site throughout the day. Murals will be created at various locations on W. Broadway between Interstate 94 and Irving Avenue N. More details available closer to the date via Facebook. (10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 26, free, facebook.com/events/716142350966513/)

Loring Park Art Fair
People enjoying the Loring Park Art Festival in 2019. (Jessica Armbruster — Image courtesy event organizers/Loring Park Art Fair)

Loring Park Art Festival

More than 160 visual artists set up booths around the Loring Park pond. Listen to live music, catch a performance or visit the culinary market. This year Flavor World, a Minneapolis-based creative brand that won a Vibrant Storefronts space in 2024, will have a pop-up booth focused on emerging artists. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., free, loringparkartfestival.com)

SoMi Art Fair at Bachman’s Home & Garden Center on Lyndale

Earlier this year, the Uptown Art Fair rebranded itself as the SoMi Art Fair and changed locations from Uptown to the parking lot of Bachman’s flagship store. This year’s new fair will feature 250 artists, live music, food trucks, a workshop on learning how to create watercolors using flowers and other plant-inspired art demonstrations. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 3, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, uptownminneapolis.com/uptown-art-fair)

Powderhorn Art Fair
Patrons enjoying the Powderhorn Art Fair. (Jessica Armbruster — Image courtesy event organizers/Powderhorn Art Fair)

Powderhorn Art Fair

The 34th annual gathering around Powderhorn Lake in south Minneapolis features 200 artists and 20 food trucks. Green thumbs should check out floral and garden vendors or artists who focus on eco-conscious works. The Family Zone offers educational and creative activities for kids. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Renter Support Fund, a program of the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 2 & 3, Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Av. S., Mpls., free, powderhornartfair.com)

The Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival on August 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: Tony Nelson
Chalk artists at the Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival in August 2023. (Tony Nelson/Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival)

Downtown Minneapolis Street Art Festival + Jackalope Arts

The seventh annual street art festival brings people back to the Nicollet Mall for a chance to experience an immersive outdoor art gallery filled with chalk art, spray art, murals, performances, live music and more. Visual artists this year include Melodee Strong, Tara Aiken, Allison Severson, Mique Michelle and Tom Jay. “This festival is about more than just art — it’s about community,” said Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Downtown Improvement District. Jackalope Arts, an indie artisan fair including about 100 artisans, returns this year. (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 9-10, Nicollet Mall, Mpls., free, mplsstreetartfest.com)

Art in Duluth

Summer ends with this art festival in Duluth, on the shores of Lake Superior. More than 100 artists take over Bayfront Festival Park, showcasing jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metalworks, glass and more. There also will be a culinary arts market curated by Stephanie Hansen of Stephanie’s Dish. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, free, artinbayfrontpark.com)

