12 Minnesota summer art festivals to check out

Summer is back ― and so are the outdoor art fairs filled with useful ceramics, quirky paintings, pretty prints, chalk art, live music, performance, plants, food and activities for kids. Here is a guide to what’s happening.
Art in the Hollow
Summer starts on St. Paul’s East Side with this grassroots arts festival that’s grown to 150 artists. “We take pride as the one reliable summer art event on the East Side,” Art in the Hollow co-director Benjamin Mason said. Featured artists include painter L’Andrae’ Bradley, potter Kyle Straiton and illustrator Kelsey King. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center programs the stage. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., Swede Hollow Park, 660 Drewry Lane, St. Paul, free. Parking available at St. Paul Brewing, 688 E. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul, artinthehollow.org)
Edina Art Fair
Now in its 58th year, the decorated art fair offers goods from 250 artists, with more than half from Minnesota. Featured artist Tim Chapman, a self-proclaimed “Aussie in Minnesota,” created an illustration of Art Deco-era Edina Theatre’s marquee. “He does these iconic Minnesota images. ... He has this great sort of perspective,” 50th & France Business Association Executive Director Rebecca Sorensen said. “He shows the heart and soul of different places.” Two stages of music, a culinary artisan marketplace, an emerging artist market, kids’ zone and plenty of food options abound. (3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, 50th and France, Edina, free, 50thandfrance.com/art-fair)
Stone Arch Bridge Festival
More than 200 artists from across the country descend upon the riverfront for this classic summer festival that falls on Father’s Day weekend. But there’s more than art. Check out the culinary arts market, vintage and vinyl market and a vintage car show that Dad might like. Live music blasts from two stages, and the Mill City Museum offers family-focused activities. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15, Minneapolis riverfront, West River Pkwy., free, stonearchbridgefestival.com)
Wayzata Art Experience
Shop for art along the shores of Lake Minnetonka. In addition to more than 150 artists, there will be food trucks, live music and a family activity zone. There’s also a boat light parade on June 21 from 9:30-10 p.m. and free sailboat rides on June 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, Lake Street, Wayzata, free, artexperience.wayzatawestmetrochamber.com)
Eagan Art Festival
The 31st edition of this festival includes some 80 local artists, live music, family entertainment, a scavenger hunt for kids and food. At artist workshops, create wood mosaics, greeting cards, abstract painting or relief painting. This year’s community art project is a hands-on workshop to creating your own small-scale crop art. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22, 1501 Central Pkwy., Eagan, free, dakotacenterforthearts.org)
Minnehaha Falls Art Fair
Now in its seventh year, this art fair at scenic Minnehaha Falls includes nearly 200 artists. The Vintage & Funky Fest also returns, featuring 35 artisans working in unique vintage goods. For food, visit food trucks on-site or Sea Salt Eatery. The fair is committed to being a zero-waste event. (3-8 p.m. July 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. July 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 20, free, minnehahafallsartfair.com)
MPower Northside Arts Festival
Illustrator/muralist Melodee Strong’s event offers artists a chance to create murals live and on-site throughout the day. Murals will be created at various locations on W. Broadway between Interstate 94 and Irving Avenue N. More details available closer to the date via Facebook. (10 a.m.-6 p.m., July 26, free, facebook.com/events/716142350966513/)