Review: Horror and hate in ‘Stop Kiss’ draw implicit parallels with current political climate

How relevant is a 1998 play to today’s fraught political environment?
As she welcomed patrons to Saturday’s opening night performance of “Stop Kiss,” Theater Mu managing director Anh Thu T. Pham acknowledged the shootings of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman and their spouses, sending up good thoughts for their families and our unsettled community.
A similar shock and pall also permeated Diana Son’s one-act drama about two women who are attacked after their first kiss in a New York park, with one of them ending up in a coma.
In director Katie Bradley’s nuanced and well-acted production, we get a lot more than their violent victimization. Emjoy Gavino and Kelsey Angel Baehrens sketch their characters Callie and Sara with wit and idiosyncratic vitality. In fact, the pair performed with such winning humanity and sweet light that we cannot help but root for their love.
The action starts with Callie bouncing around her big, messy New York apartment. She’s cleaning up and having her own private karaoke, dancing to the Emotions’ “Best of My Love” when the doorbell rings.
Callie buzzes in Sara, who has recently moved from St. Louis. The newcomer has a pet carrier with an unseen cat that she’s boarding with Callie. That feline, shy and mysterious, becomes a catalyst, a portal and, ultimately, an avatar of curiosity and exploration for the two women, both of whom have only ever been in relationships with men.
Son structures her well-crafted and quirkily observed play like two trains on a collision course. One narrative line chronicles how Callie, who moved to New York 20 years ago to attend school and is now a traffic reporter zipping around the city in a gridlock-seeking helicopter, and Sara, a third-grade teacher on a two-year fellowship in the Bronx, get to know each other.
Those scenes are suffused with meet-cute charm and lead to the requisite blow-up argument that either cements a budding relationship or ends it.