After one of the darkest days in state history, Minnesotans wonder: Is this who we are now?

Inside the Church of St. Timothy in Blaine, where decades ago Minnesota House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman was baptized and received First Communion, parishioners gathered Sunday under stained glass and a crucifix, bowed their heads and recited a plea for peace.
Twenty-four hours after news of the murders of Hortman and her husband shocked Minnesota and the nation, some in the Catholic congregation still felt unsafe. Their killer remained at large, the subject of an enormous manhunt. Father Joe Whalen told parishioners that even amid the sorrow, they must avoid the divisiveness that can provide a canvas for violence.
“Remember you have the opportunity to create bridges, not destroy them,” Whalen said. “Remember that your words have impact. Remember those words can create within the heart of another person the opportunity to grow in the love of God and in compassionate understanding, or to set the stage for more misunderstanding and violence.”
Across Minnesota, the shock of Saturday’s killings of Hortman and her husband, and the attempted assassinations of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, gave way to grief by Sunday.
American flags at the State Capitol and statewide were at half-staff. Father’s Day celebrations were tinged with talk of politics, fear and morality.
Many turned inward and wondered: Is this really who we — as Minnesotans, as Americans, as citizens of one of the world’s oldest democracies — have become?
“The tenor of our country has changed in the last decade and has really made violence more likely to happen,” said Erika Young, an Edina attorney who attended Saturday’s “No Kings” rally in St. Paul. “There’s a demeanor in our country that makes rage encouraged.”
When Bill Doherty saw the news Saturday, the first words that came to mind were: “It’s come to this.”