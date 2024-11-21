For some, the wait has felt too long. Last winter was one of the warmest and most snow-free ever. Parts of northern Minnesota average more than 70 inches in winter, but Duluth only had about 39 inches. The metro’s total was just 29½ inches, according to the Minnesota Climatology Office at the DNR, and most areas in the state saw 30 to 70 days after Dec. 1, 2023, with nothing on the ground. The memory makes the prospect of a substantial snowfall extra-charged this year, especially for those whose recreational and working lives are intimately linked to weather.