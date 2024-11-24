Readers Write: Ukraine, DNC chairship, Donald Trump, letters, inflation

I fully oppose Ken Martin becoming the chair of the Democratic National Committee (“DFL Chair Martin seeks DNC top spot,” Nov. 20). He stated that Democrats are the “big-tent party” that includes all factions of political philosophy. Has he looked at the voting map of Minnesota on Nov. 5? It looks like there are a whole lot of red voters around Minnesota that weren’t members of his “big tent.” He has done nothing to foster relationships and understanding in rural Minnesota. He puts all his chips in the metro basket. We have a Minneapolis City Council completely out of step with the majority of its citizens. Several members are aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, and they are pursuing policies that are extreme and destructive such as the creation of a labor standards board, gridlock with the Third Precinct, creating the brouhaha with Lyft and Uber drivers and taking a stance on a foreign policy issue with no relation to city business. Yet these representatives were able to secure endorsement from Martin’s DFL. Martin clearly does not understand the mood of the electorate who is looking for common sense governance. The DNC needs leadership that understands this and Martin is not that person.