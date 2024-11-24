Readers Write: Ukraine, DNC chairship, Donald Trump, letters, inflation
Those who do not learn from history ...
•••
I never liked Joe Biden, but I applaud his giving Ukraine permission to fire American missiles into Russia (“U.S. approval affects Ukraine’s use of a missile and its mission,” column, Nov. 21). We need NATO leaders to stand up to Vladimir Putin. He’s a Stalinist who wants to recreate the Soviet Union. There will be no ceding Ukrainian land for a peace deal. That will just be an opportunity for Putin to regroup and rearm and attack Ukraine again. He will not stop until all of Ukraine is part of Russia. Then Moldova. It’s predicted Putin within the next 8-10 years will invade Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Both Finland and Sweden are gearing up for war with Russia.
Has everyone forgotten Western Europe’s attempts to appease Adolf Hitler prior to World War II? Hitler invaded the Rhineland in western Germany, then forcibly annexed Austria. Next, he took over the Sudetenland in western Czechoslovakia and then Hitler invaded all of Czechoslovakia, then finally Poland. Putin will be in the 21st century like Hitler in the 20th. With Hitler it was “lebensraum,” “room to breathe.” With Putin it’s the new USSR with all of Eastern Europe in it again.
Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are the 21st century’s axis of evil. Americans want to bury their heads in the sand until China attacks the U.S. Navy in the South China Sea and/or North Korea fires nuclear-armed ICBMs at the continental U.S. It’s looking like this is the age where authoritarian empires rule and democracy fails. What are Americans going to do?
Jim Branstrom, Virginia, Minn.
•••
In Thursday’s edition the front page has photographs of Mickey’s Diner, a small dining car. Also on Thursday, the front page of the Business section featured a large photograph of Graze food hall, a restaurant. Last Sunday’s paper featured articles on restaurants and instructions on how to stock a home bar (as though those who live to eat and drink alcoholic beverages need instruction on what alcoholic beverages to buy) (“Raising the bar,” Nov. 17).
On Thursday, Biden’s decision to send Ukraine $275 million in new weapons and give them authority to use long-range missiles that will go deep into Russia, which is pushing the envelope, is way back at the bottom of page A4 (“Biden rushes to bolster Kyiv before Jan. 20″).
Why is the Star Tribune so enamored of eating places and watering holes that it treats news about them as more important than national developments that may adversely affect us all?
John D. Sens, Savage
•••
Regarding the top letter to the editor on Nov. 22, where the writer states in his last sentence, “This [Biden authorizing use of American missiles in Ukraine] is most likely a last-minute effort by Biden to save face for himself as he leaves office, as he has been largely responsible for all the death and suffering in Ukraine and elsewhere in the world.”
Were you asleep in English class when the definition of hyperbole came up? Just wondering.
Kathy Mattsson, Minnetonka
DNC CHAIRSHIP
“Big tent” a big joke
I fully oppose Ken Martin becoming the chair of the Democratic National Committee (“DFL Chair Martin seeks DNC top spot,” Nov. 20). He stated that Democrats are the “big-tent party” that includes all factions of political philosophy. Has he looked at the voting map of Minnesota on Nov. 5? It looks like there are a whole lot of red voters around Minnesota that weren’t members of his “big tent.” He has done nothing to foster relationships and understanding in rural Minnesota. He puts all his chips in the metro basket. We have a Minneapolis City Council completely out of step with the majority of its citizens. Several members are aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, and they are pursuing policies that are extreme and destructive such as the creation of a labor standards board, gridlock with the Third Precinct, creating the brouhaha with Lyft and Uber drivers and taking a stance on a foreign policy issue with no relation to city business. Yet these representatives were able to secure endorsement from Martin’s DFL. Martin clearly does not understand the mood of the electorate who is looking for common sense governance. The DNC needs leadership that understands this and Martin is not that person.
Judith Bird, Byron, Minn.
LETTERS
Next caller, please
Good luck to Elena Neuzil as she begins her five-month leave from the Minnesota Star Tribune, and best wishes to Noor Adwan as the interim letters editor. Like Neuzil, I, too, have been reflecting on the content of letters to the editor, but, unlike Neuzil, I find that the letters section is very much similar to a water cooler discussion in that every day you see the same people there, to the point where one is no longer thirsty.
There are about a dozen writers whose letters are published and I wonder why? Their views are predictable and repetitive, and the space given to them is space not given to another who may have a different perspective.
I hope that in these intervening five months we can stop seeing the same names appearing in this section.
Bob Collins, Woodbury
DONALD TRUMP
Bravo, Michael Brodkorb
You, the Cheneys, and a few other prominent Republicans had the fortitude to put country above party in forsaking Donald Trump while so many GOPers bowed to the MAGA cult (“No regrets from this Republican about endorsing Harris,” Nov. 20). It is heartening to see that there still remain a few members of the party of Arne Carlson, Dave Durenberger, and Tim Pawlenty.
Lucyan Mech, Lauderdale
•••
If my math is correct, a gentleman who has been a long-term subscriber to the Star Tribune is of similar vintage to me (a decadeslong subscriber). He states that he is not renewing his subscription due to the Star Tribune’s “reprinting of hit pieces on the president-elect by the AP, Washington Post, and New York Times,” which he finds “beyond the pale” (Readers Write, Nov. 22). I am wondering which statements in these articles he has found to be false or inaccurate? Short of that, these articles are giving their readers a full picture of the man slated to be our 47th president and that is vital to all of us.
Theresa J. Lippert, St. Paul
INFLATION
Restaurant decline no surprise
This is in regards to the article about the reduction of corporate parties held in local restaurants this holiday season (“Restaurants seek holiday boost,” Nov. 20). This is my point of view as to why things may be slow.
I’m of medium means, certain to have enough income to do many things. During all holiday seasons I’ve always gone out at various times with family and friends. However, when I recently went out with my husband and grandson, the price of the meal impeded my enjoyment of the event.
For all of us we ordered one cheeseburger, one grilled cheese sandwich, fried fish, onion rings, fries, a root beer and two cocktails. When our waitress, who was very nice and professional, presented me with the bill, it turned out to be $99. With tip it amounted to $125. I can afford to go to these restaurants, but it doesn’t give a very lasting experience.
We all want experiences that are memorable. Eating at a nice middle-class restaurant with ordinary food doesn’t give us the same experience as a luxurious restaurant for a very special occasion. The lack of an uptick in restaurant bookings this holiday season may have more to do with how expensive things have become than anything else.
Sandi Stein, Minneapolis
