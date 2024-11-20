Similar to several U.S. weapons Ukraine has asked for, President Joe Biden had been reluctant to approve the use of ATACMS. The administration “long resisted giving long-range weapons to Ukraine that are capable of striking Russian territory because they’ve been afraid of escalation with the Russians,” said Nora Bensahel, a visiting professor of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. “They haven’t wanted to risk drawing NATO into the war with a Russian attack on NATO to compensate, which would of course draw the United States into the war.”