Tina Smith: Congress shouldn’t be pushed to sidelines after Iran bombing

The bombing runs targeting Iran fueled a fiery debate ranging from the actual damage (or lack thereof) to Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons.
But the military maneuver also generated controversy on another front, reigniting a long-simmering debate over the executive branch’s authority to conduct a mission like this without congressional involvement.
“The U.S. Constitution divides war powers between the executive and legislative branches. Article 1, Section 8, gives Congress the power to declare war, ‘raise and support armies,’ maintain the navy, and establish rules and regulations for both,“ according to the American Bar Association.
“Article II, Section 2 gives the president unspecified powers as ‘Commander in Chief,’” permitting the president “to respond to sudden attacks” and providing “some defensive war powers.”
In Congress, resolutions and legislation were quickly rolled out recently to rein in future military missions over Iran without the legislative branch’s involvement (with certain exceptions, such as defense against an imminent attack). A resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has an expedited path to a floor vote for procedural reasons, with a vote potentially happening Friday. Another, a bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., faces serious headwinds with Republican congressional majorities.
Four members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have expressed support for “war powers” measures. Reps. Betty McCollum and Rep. Ilhan Omar, both Democrats, are cosponsoring a U.S. House resolution authored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., while Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are backing Kaine’s Senate resolution.