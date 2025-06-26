Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Good Samaritan rushes to aid 11-year-old shot in Minneapolis

Jeers to road construction and the season of not being able to get there from here. We love pothole-free, well-maintained roads, but holy moly this season has been something else. Bridge work on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul has been testing our patience for three months now and is slated to continue through the fall. Attempts at forging an alternative route on an ancillary roadway will be met with more congestion. Buckle up and settle in or stay home because the grid’s going to be tighter this weekend with an eastbound stretch of 94 linking St. Paul and Minneapolis will be fully closed. It’s not much better in other sections of the Twin Cities metro as interstates 494 and 35W through Richfield and Bloomington will be fully closed as well and there’s more to come. Plan ahead when possible. Be grateful for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s traffic 511.