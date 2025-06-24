Minneapolis

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Minneapolis park is identified; Good Samaritan details attempts to save him

Troy Young, a professional calf roper, took the 11-year-old in his car and was trying to get him to a hospital. He stopped after finding a police officer who performed CPR, but it was too late.

By Louis Krauss and

Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 7:36PM
The entrance to the parking area at Follwell Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota seen on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. An 11-year-old boy was shot to death Monday afternoon in Folwell Park. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Troy Young was relaxing on his porch with his dogs when a boy ran by, shouting that his 11-year-old brother had been shot down the street in north Minneapolis.

Young, a professional calf roper and a Marine, jumped into action to help. He got into his pickup truck and sped down Morgan Avenue. Moments later he found a teenager holding a small boy in his arms, with gunshot wounds and blood covering his face.

“I thought he was 7 or 8, kind of laying there in his arms, lifeless,” Young said during an interview on his porch Tuesday morning with the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy has been tentatively identified as 11-year-old Amir Atkins.

“That’s my little cousin,” said 26-year-old Marquis Fate. “He was very good, liked to be around people. He was an extrovert, liked to talk.”

Fate said he’s baffling to think that anyone would feel the need to shoot a child in a park on a summer’s afternoon.

“I don’t know,” he said. “He was outside.”

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to Folwell Park on reports of a shooting in the driveway entering the park, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara. At least one vehicle was driving over the park’s grass, and more were in the parking lot along Dowling Avenue.

No arrests have been made, and a Minneapolis police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten said investigators are still working to learn the circumstances and a motive.

“Determining how many shots were fired, where they originated, and how many individuals may have been involved are all key aspects of the ongoing investigation,” Parten said.

After finding the victim held in the teenager’s arms, the brother and the victim got into the passenger side of Young’s truck. Young placed the boy’s head on the center console, only then noticing how much blood there was.

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

11-year-old boy dies in fatal shooting at Minneapolis park

Young sped down Dowling Avenue in hopes of getting the boy to a hospital. He pulled over after finding a Minneapolis police officer along Penn Avenue North near a gas station a short drive away.

The lieutenant pulled the boy out and started chest compressions. Young held the boy’s mouth open so he could continue to breathe while the officer did CPR. Emergency medical workers got there soon after, but it was too late, Young said.

“He just died right there in my lap,” Young recalled.

When one of the medics approached, he gave Young a “knowing look” that it was too late, Young said.

A day after the initial shock of witnessing the boy’s death as a Good Samaritan, Young said he’s starting to feel the sadness and grief from the experience. There were still some blood stains on his car’s interior, Tuesday.

“I rodeo, so I see gory stuff all the time,” he said. “When it’s an adult, it’s one thing, but when it’s a child, it kind of hits you,” Young said.

Police thanked Young for his efforts, and one suggested he should become an officer himself. Young said he thinks helping out those who have been victims of shootings are also something that comes with living in his part of north Minneapolis.

“I feel like that’s something that everybody should do if they’re able to,” Young said

The homicide, Minneapolis’ 26th of the year, has sparked concern in the residential neighborhood surrounding Folwell Park. Kids were playing soccer during a summer camp in the park late morning on Tuesday, though. A staff member for the camp said they did not witness the shooting on Monday.

Another nearby resident, Marcia Phillips, has run a day care business out of her home on Morgan Avenue for the past 10 years. She said she enjoys taking the kids to the park on occasion, but the shooting has the parents of her day care students afraid.

“You can’t be fearful because it can happen anywhere,” she said, adding that action must be taken. “Something has got to be done sooner than later.”

about the writers

about the writers

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Boy, 11, fatally shot in Minneapolis park is identified; Good Samaritan details attempts to save him

card image

Troy Young, a professional calf roper, took the 11-year-old in his car and was trying to get him to a hospital. He stopped after finding a police officer who performed CPR, but it was too late.

Minneapolis

At woman’s sentencing, the joyful memories and endless pain for a murdered teenage girl

card image

Minneapolis

11-year-old boy dies in fatal shooting at Minneapolis park

card image