Boy, 11, fatally shot in Minneapolis park is identified; Good Samaritan details attempts to save him

Troy Young was relaxing on his porch with his dogs when a boy ran by, shouting that his 11-year-old brother had been shot down the street in north Minneapolis.
Young, a professional calf roper and a Marine, jumped into action to help. He got into his pickup truck and sped down Morgan Avenue. Moments later he found a teenager holding a small boy in his arms, with gunshot wounds and blood covering his face.
“I thought he was 7 or 8, kind of laying there in his arms, lifeless,” Young said during an interview on his porch Tuesday morning with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Early Tuesday afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said the boy has been tentatively identified as 11-year-old Amir Atkins.
“That’s my little cousin,” said 26-year-old Marquis Fate. “He was very good, liked to be around people. He was an extrovert, liked to talk.”
Fate said he’s baffling to think that anyone would feel the need to shoot a child in a park on a summer’s afternoon.
“I don’t know,” he said. “He was outside.”
Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to Folwell Park on reports of a shooting in the driveway entering the park, according to Police Chief Brian O’Hara. At least one vehicle was driving over the park’s grass, and more were in the parking lot along Dowling Avenue.