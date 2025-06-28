Olson: Moriarty’s ‘me-first’ approach to Minnesota assassination prosecutions is another misstep

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
In the hours and days after the assassination of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the attempted murder of a sitting state senator, something notable happened in Minnesota. Federal, state and county officials stood shoulder to shoulder, offering a unified display of competence, calm and shared resolve. Their joint message was simple and clear: Justice will be done.
So when Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, just a few days later, attempted to undercut that unity by publicly lobbying to wrest the case from federal hands and into her own, I wanted to understand why. Why, in one of the most traumatic chapters in Minnesota’s recent history, was she trying to muscle aside federal prosecutors?
The conversation didn’t go well.
The alleged assassin, Vance Boelter, is in custody — charged in both U.S. District Court and Hennepin County with the murders of Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the attempted murders of John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has already announced the federal case will be first to trial, with the state to follow. This is standard protocol when the federal government believes terrorism or politically motivated violence is a factor.
So why try to step in front of them?
Moriarty told Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Jeff Day that her office was better suited to take the lead. “This is something that our staff does every day,” she said, emphasizing her team’s experience with violent crime. She suggested that a Hennepin County jury, which would be filled with residents from the community where the crimes occurred, would better reflect local justice.