Olson: Moriarty’s ‘me-first’ approach to Minnesota assassination prosecutions is another misstep

The alleged assassin, Vance Boelter, is in custody — charged in both U.S. District Court and Hennepin County with the murders of Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as the attempted murders of John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has already announced the federal case will be first to trial, with the state to follow. This is standard protocol when the federal government believes terrorism or politically motivated violence is a factor.