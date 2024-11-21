Readers Write: American missiles in Ukraine, voter turnout, representing Minnesota, columnists

I agree with the reader questioning the authenticity of the Star Tribune representing all of Minnesota (“All of Minnesota? Yeah, right,” Strib Voices, Nov. 20). To represent all of Minnesota means representing both liberal and conservative viewpoints in the news. Just reading the “news” section of the newspaper, I know exactly the political views of the Star Tribune’s editors. Just one example: Recreational cannabis was rejected in three states this past general election. The Star Tribune’s editors decided not to mention this in the newspaper. However, they have hired a cannabis editor, and I’m sure if recreational cannabis were approved in any of those three states (South Dakota, North Dakota and Florida), the Star Tribune would have highlighted those results in the newspaper. Another example, it would be interesting to do a word search and determine how many times the words “far-right” and “far-left” are used in the Star Tribune’s news articles. To me, “far” is a subjective term that shouldn’t be used in “impartial” news articles. I’m guessing the news articles that the Star Tribune decides to run use “far-right” at a 10-1 ratio over “far-left.” With Minnesota and the country becoming more polarized politically, mainly because people are moving to areas where they feel comfortable living, it would be great if Star Tribune editors would put their biases aside and champion a society that could actually understand the views and values of both liberals and conservatives. That’s how we’re going to truly move this country forward.